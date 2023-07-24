Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma) won the 110th Tour de France, which started on July 1st from Bilbao and ended today with the traditional Parisian catwalk on the Champs Elysees. Vingegaard, born in Hillerslev in Jutland on 10 December 1996, simultaneously with the first Scandinavian triumph in the Grande Boucle with Bjarne Riis, repeated the success of 2022. In three appearances at the Tour, the fisher king has collected a second place, on his debut in 2021 behind Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team. Emirates), followed by two recent triumphs. For his part, the Slovenian, for the second consecutive year, finished in the place of honor, clearly detached, 5’14 “, from the winner. If 12 months ago the Komenda champion could be blamed for some faults, this time he can only be praised for the courage shown in presenting himself at the start, despite being short of preparation after the broken wrist suffered at Liège-Bastogne-Liège on 23 April last. In third place at 8’44”, conquering his first podium in France, was the British Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates), Pogacar’s team mate.

The final act of the race saw the Belgian Jordi Meeus (Bora Hansgrohe) deny his compatriot Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin Deceuninck) the fifth partial success with the Dutch Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco AlUla) who conquered the third place. The best Italian today, as in the other sprints, was the young Luca Mozzato from Vicenza (Arkea Samsic), who finished tenth. The yellow jersey, together with the five remaining team mates of the Jumbo Visma, made the runway, reaching 2’11” behind Meeus.

We witnessed a beautiful Tour de France for two and a half weeks, raced at breakneck speed. In the long run, however, Pogacar’s summary preparation emerged with the balance tipping sharply in Vingegaard’s favor. Looking at our home, compared to the absolute zero of 12 months ago, the victory of Giulio Ciccone (Lidl Trek), in the climbers’ ranking gives us a small smile. I can’t share the triumphal tones of those who glorified this success by default, given the absolute lack of opponents in yesterday’s stage, which was decisive for the assignment of the polka dot jersey. Having said that, we hope that this light at the end of the tunnel can be the starting point of a longed-for recovery for the blue movement.

The Tour may be over but the season continues unabated. Next Saturday the San Sebastian classic will be the prelude to the world championship in Glasgow scheduled in two weeks’ time. Just today Vingegaard announced that on August 29 he will start from Barcelona in a Vuelta Espana that promises to be stellar from the point of view of the startlist.

Happy cycling everyone.