Still problems at the 2023 Tour de France with another big fall. During the start of the 15th stage, the 179.0km Les Gets les Portes du Soleil-Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc le Bettex, a fan with a mobile phone trying to take a photo or video hit American cyclist Sepp Kuss , of Team Jumbo Visma, causing their fall and then in succession a group fall was created in a sort of domino effect.