In an exciting sprint with Jasper Philipsen, the Dane managed to win stage 8 and the first victory for his team so far on the Tour. The falls generated big surprises. Simon Yates lost two positions in the general classification. Mark Cavendish tearfully left the race.

In a stage of 200.7 kilometers, between Libourne and Limoges, the Lidl-Trek team celebrated for the first time in this edition of the Tour de France, after Pedersen defeated Philipsen from Alpecin-Deceuninck in a film sprint.

Very early in the race, at kilometer 22, the first breakaway occurred, which was made up of 3 runners: Tim Declercq, Anthony Delaplace and Anthony Turgis, and which continued until the last 5 kilometers. The 3 riders maintained an advantage of up to 5’15” with the peloton.

“We didn’t know that this morning or spring was going to be this happy for us. We stayed calm and the team did a wonderful job today. Even though the spring was long, I knew I had the legs to finish it. When I passed the line I knew that I had won despite being so close, I knew that Jasper would not make it easy ”, declared the visibly happy Dane, after winning the race.

However, not everything was rosy at this stage, what everyone expected today could not happen.

Mark Cavendish had all the reflectors to become the cyclist with the most stages won in the Tour de France and beat the record held by Eddy Merckx, but today, July 8, at kilometer 61, a fall in the peloton caused the British to fall the ground and was taken care of by his teammates, who helplessly watched how the runner couldn’t move. Seconds later, the assistance of his team would arrive, to determine that he should leave the race.

The broadcast cameras showed the sadness of Mark, who ran until today, July 8, his last Tour. Everything seems to indicate that it was a blow to the clavicle, a sensitive and exposed area in this sport, which was affected. At 38 years old, Cavendish retires with 34 stage wins, a mind-boggling number, so far only achieved by Merckx.

After this incident and with only 5.9 kilometers to go, there was another fall in the peloton. This time it would cause the fall of Simon Yates, of Team Jayco AlUla, who would rejoin the race, but was ultimately affected in the general classification.

This is how the stage classification ended:

Meanwhile, Simon Yates and Carlos Rodríguez are the main novelties in the general: