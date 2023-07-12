Tour de France 2023 live: three cyclists absconded; leaders go in the peloton

In the stage 11 of Tour de Francewhich takes place on July 12, the “sprint” would be the logical epilogue of the 179.8 kilometers between Clermont-Ferrand and Moulinswhich avoid mountainous difficulties as much as possible to favor the arrival in a group.

After the tough day at the Puy de Dôme, the rest day and the leg-breaker at Issoire, the sprinters in the peloton will have to show who has the strongest legs to claim victory.Follow the minute by minute of stage 11:

