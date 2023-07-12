Tour de France 2023 live: three cyclists absconded; leaders go in the peloton

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
AUTOPLAY
EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
This Wednesday’s stage could be defined in the sprint. Follow the minute by minute of the race.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
In the stage 11 of Tour de Francewhich takes place on July 12, the “sprint” would be the logical epilogue of the 179.8 kilometers between Clermont-Ferrand and Moulinswhich avoid mountainous difficulties as much as possible to favor the arrival in a group.
After the tough day at the Puy de Dôme, the rest day and the leg-breaker at Issoire, the sprinters in the peloton will have to show who has the strongest legs to claim victory.Follow the minute by minute of stage 11:
Esteban Chaves commanded a tremendous stage in the Tour de France
Tour de France: classifications, this is how Colombians go, stage 10
Nairo and ‘Supermán’ at the Vuelta a España: race director tells the truth
Philipsen reinforces its leadership in Points
Provisional Points Classification after the Lapeyrouse sprint: (SI, km 70.5)
1. Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), 273
2. Bryan Coquard (Cofidis), 160
3. Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek), 143
Three cyclists are still on the run
After passing the two fourth-category ports, Louvel, Oss and Amador are still in the lead of the race, but the peloton already has them one minute behind.
There are 98 kilometers left for the finish line.
Stage 11 begins
The attacks began quickly after the first pedal strokes. Louvel, Oss and Amador are launched on point. It takes about two minutes for the peloton, where the leaders advance without problems.
Two fourth-category ports are coming and then a long flat terrain.
This will be the route of stage 11
Stage 11 will be 179.8 kilometers long, between Clermont-Ferrand and Moulins. The route marks out some of the Auvergne volcanoes, but looks at them from below and sets a direct course for a small town of 20,000 inhabitants that has never received the Tour before.
Before, they will pass through Montluçon, birthplace of double former world champion Julien Alaphilppe, before heading to the 900 meter straight where the champion of the day will be judged.
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Tour #France #live #cyclists #absconded #leaders #peloton
Leave a Reply