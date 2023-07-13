Tour de France 2023: Jasper completes poker

Belgian Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin Deceunick) won the eleventh stage of the 110th Tour de France which took riders from Clermont-Ferrand to Moulins through 180 trouble-free kilometres. The Flemish sprinter has thus conquered his fourth partial success in this edition of the Grande Boucle, definitively sealing the green jersey of the points classification where now, from a height of 323 points, he can boast an advantage of 145 lengths over the French Bryan Coquard (Cofidis), the least distant opponent in the ranking. The Dutch Dylan Groenewegen (Team Jayco AlUla) took the place of honor, preceding the German Philip Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious). The general classification remained unchanged with the Danish Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma) still in the yellow jersey with a 17″ advantage over the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) and 2’40” over the Australian Jai Hindley (Bora Hansgrohe).

With a flurry of challenging stages approaching it was to be expected that a narrow-gauge stage would be staged today. A trio formed by the Costa Rican Andrey Amador (EF Education EasyPost), the French Matis Louvel (Arkéa Samsic) and the Trentino Daniel Oss (TotalEnergies) left at the start. Following what seems to be the custom of the race this year, the trio quickly gained three minutes, thus alerting the peloton who, at this point, went into distance keeping mode. We went on with this balance for more than 100 kilometers. After that the sprinter teams took control of the situation drastically reducing the advantage of the trio. At minus 52 from the finish Louvel got up, followed by Amador a few minutes later. Oss, on the other hand, continued undaunted solo, managing to stay ahead up to 13 kilometers from the finish line when he was engulfed by the platoon. After the inevitable chaotic phase preceding the neutralization at 3,000 meters from the finish, today made even more difficult by the wet road, Alpecin, but not Van der Poel, took matters into hand by setting the plate for Philipsen’s fourth success.

Tomorrow will be the turn of the twelfth stage. It will be 169 kilometers that will be decidedly moved by the runners from Roanne in Belleville-en-Beaujolais. LAlong the way there will be five GPMs. The first three will be of the third category while the last two of the second. It looks like the classic fraction of escapes which, in all probability, will give us a winner with an illustrious name.