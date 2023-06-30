A few hours before the start in the Spanish Basque Country, the cyclists of the Tour

from Franceamong them the two great favourites, Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar, They watch weapons while the teams will present themselves, in the midst of a gigantic scandal.

A route that will take the peloton back to Bilbao after traveling 185 km through Biscayan territory, full of small heights.

(Shakira confesses: she talks about her new success and if she was ‘inspired’ by Gerard Piqué) (Video: James Rodríguez unleashed this madness in the Ibagué shopping center)

in the bad

It could already be the opportunity to show itself for the favourites, led by the current champion Vingegaard and Pogacar.

It is also a hunting ground for fighters like Julian Alaphilippe who dreams of wearing the first yellow jersey of the 2023 edition, which will end on the 23rd

of July in the Champs Elysees in Paris.

dt headless

But the race had an earthquake before the presentation of the teams on Thursday, because one of the teams, the Lotto, presented a novelty.

The group made the decision to remove one of its sports directors from the Tour, allan davis who is accused of allegedly sending inappropriate messages to a woman.

As it was known, the messages were known earlier this week and the leaders made the determination.

“Lotto Dstny has taken note of the complaints of transgressive behavior, expressed towards a sports director of the team and published by a person on Twitter. Keep in mind that this is a personal case,” the squad said.

The group, however, has not made any further comments on the matter, although several journalists have inquired about the matter.

(Shakira, disappointed: they reveal the “accomplice” of Clara Chía in the Pique environment)