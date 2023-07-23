Monday, July 24, 2023
Tour de France 2023: final classification, this is how the Colombians were

July 23, 2023
Tour de France

Egan Bernal and Rigoberto UrÃ¡n.

Egan Bernal and Rigoberto Urán.

The last day ended in Paris after 115 km.

Jordi Meeus prevailed in stage 21 of the Tour de France, disputed this Sunday between Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and Paris, 115 kilometers long, in which the Danish Jonas Vingegaard he kept the title, the second in his record. Harold Tejada He was the best Colombian.

The day was ideal for the celebration. 26-year-old Vingegaard took advantage of the ‘victory walk’ to take photos, toast with his teammates and lower the pressure after 21 days of competition.
(Jonas Vingegaard, brilliant: Tour champion, secrets of his second title)
(Bomb goes off at the Tour de France because of the leader, Jonas Vingegaard!)

classifications

Stage
1. Jordi Meeus 2 h 56 min 13 s
2. Jasper Philipsen mt
41. Tadej Pogacar mt
56. Adam Yates mt
76. Jai Hindley mt
83. Simon Yates at 53s
107. Harold Tejada 1 min 59 s
113. Jonas Vingegaard at 2 min 12 sec
135. Rigoberto Urán at 2 min 54 s
139. Egan Bernal at 3 min 12 s

General

1. Jonas Vingegaard 82 h 05 min 42 s
2. Tadej Pogacar at 7 min 29 s
3. Adam Yates at 10 min 56 sec
4. Simon Yates at 12 min 23 sec
5. Carlos Rodríguez at 13 min 17 s
6. Pello Bilbao at 13 min 27 s
7. Jai Hindley at 14 min 44 sec
8. Felix Gall at 16 min 09 sec
9. David Gaudu at 23 min 08 s
10. Guillaume Martin at 23 min 30 sec
34. Harold Tejada at 2 h 27 min 46 s
36. Egan Bernal 2 h 38 min 16 s
71. Rigoberto Urán at 3 h 50 min 15 s
(Nairo Quintana: his ordeal is one year old, can he get out of there? Analysis)

