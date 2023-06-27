“We are among the last who still do it.” The microcosm of cycling is resigned to live a new Tour de France under the health protocol, unlike most sports, in which the covid-19 it’s a distant memory.

When almost the entire world has forgotten the masks, in Bilbao, where the Tour de France begins on Saturday, they will have to be taken out of the drawer… As in the last three editions, journalists and guests must carry them when they are in contact with the riders.

more measures

Expressions that already seem from another era, such as “social distance”, return with the Grande Boucle: Cyclists have as a slogan to avoid selfies and autographs. “On the contrary, they will not wear masks on the podium. We do not want a total contrast between normal life and us,” stresses the Tour director, Christian Prudhomme, to AFP, regretting not being able to “shake hands with the runners” for the fourth consecutive edition. ]

The regulation of the International Cycling Union (UCI) It does not oblige the organizers of the races to impose this protocol, nor the teams to test the runners, nor to exclude them in case of testing positive, as was the norm in the hard times of the pandemic.

But Amaury Sport Organization (ASO), The company that organizes the test wants to avoid what happened in the Giro d’Italia, with several dropouts due to covid-19, including that of Remco Evenepoel when he wore the leader’s jersey.

Tadej Pogacar (left) and Jonas Vingegaard, the favorites for the title. Photo: Archive / WEATHER

The causes

For this reason, the precautionary principle has been imposed, which will give the impression that the Tour lives in a parallel world, with scenes that are difficult to understand, such as cyclists wearing their masks to talk to journalists and removing them to kiss or hug their family. and friends.

When they take the floor, the athletes say they accept the sanitary measures without problems.

Sometimes, they even go ahead, like the French star Julian Alaphilippe who found on the plane that took him to the Dauphiné that he was “one of the only ones to wear a mask” because he “wanted too much” to be on the Tour, after getting lost due to injury last year.

“We see that the teams are pressing as the Tour approaches. The Jumbo-Visma (the formation of the outgoing winner Jonas Vingegaard) wear the mask all the time. They are very careful,” stresses Prudhomme, who acknowledges the confusion in the sports world. “Recently rugby players said to me, ‘why do you do that?'” he recalled.

positive, for home

“We are the last to do it, but once the covid is in the peloton, we have seen it in the Giro, it is very difficult to stop it because we spend the whole day breathing the air of the other”, explains the French cyclist Thibaut Pinot.

Philippe Mauduit, Groupama-FDJ Team Managersays he has a “divided” opinion on the measures that his sport imposes, recalling that, for example, rugby players are also very close in matches and then “hug each other drinking beers.”

Nairo Quintana (second from left to right), in stage 16 of the Tour de France.

In case of a positive test, the principle that most of the teams maintain is to send the cyclist home. “I don’t want to have the death of a 23-year-old being conscious,” said the team’s skipper harshly. Soudal-Quick Step, Patrick Lefevere, to justify Evenepoel’s withdrawal from the Giro.

