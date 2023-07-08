Tour de France 2023: Cavendish, So near and yet so far

The Belgian Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin Deceuninck) won the seventh stage of the 110th Tour de France in a sprint, from Mont de Marsan to Bordeaux along 170 flat kilometres, a stage dedicated to the Spanish rider Luis Ocana half a century after his triumphant victory in the Tour of 1973. The Flemish preceded the manx Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) who thus came close to his 43rd success in the Grande Boucle, the one that would have allowed him to detach Eddy Merckx becoming the most successful ever in terms of stages in the history of the race French. In third place went the Eritrean Biniam Girmay (Intermarchè Circus Wanty) who thus conquered his first podium in the Tour. The general classification remained unchanged with the defending champion Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma) in the yellow jersey. The Dane can boast a margin of 25″ over his institutional rival, the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), with the winner of the 2022 Giro d’Italia, the Australian Jai Hindley (Bora Hansgrohe), third at 1’34” .

The race unfolded around the generous attempts of some braves to avoid the foregone conclusion of the sprint. The Frenchman Simon Guglielmi (Arkea Samsic) tried first and, starting after the start, even managed to have seven minutes on the group. After passing the flying finish line of Grignols, just at the moment in which Guglielmi was about to be caught, two compatriots joined the fugitive: Nans Peters (AG2R Citroen) and Pierre Latour (TotalEnegies). The action of the three, together with the relaxation of the platoon, brought the gap back to 1’15” 60 kilometers from the finish line. On the Cote de Begury, the only roughness of the day with minus 40 to go, Guglielmi lost contact. Peters and Latour persisted, even though they were now targeted by the group. With 25 kilometers to go to the finish, the two pacesetters still had one minute left which was halved in the space of 10,000 metres. Finally, the two braves raised the white flag at five kilometers just before neutralization. Unlike the two previous occasions, this time Mathieu Van der Poel (Alpecin Deceuninck) got the timing wrong by launching Philipsen prematurely. Jasper, finding himself in the open too soon, was very good at slowing down, letting Cavendish pass, then getting on Cannonball’s wheel and jumping him 50 meters.

Tomorrow the eighth stage will take place which will take the riders from Libourne to Limoges along 201 kilometres. The presence of two fourth-category GPMs in the finale could preclude the traditional sprint finish. Above all, the epilogue will be conditioned by Van der Poel’s will to win. The Dutchman, who has already conquered Milan-San Remo and Paris-Roubaix this year, will do everything possible to honor the memory of his grandfather, Raymond Poulidor, a native of Limoges, by conquering the fraction.