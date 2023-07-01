The British Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) won the first stage of the 110th Tour de France, a 182-kilometre event with start and finish in Bilbao. The 31-year-old from Bury preceded his twin Simon (Team Jayco AlUla) at the finish line, at the end of a 1,100-metre ramp, who finished four seconds behind. In third place went the Slovenian champion, Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), who won a four-second bonus, probably heavier on a moral level than on a chronometric level. In the general classification, thanks to the bonuses, Adam’s advantage is eight seconds over his brother and 18” over his captain.

At the start, a breakaway made up of five riders immediately went away: the French Lilian Calmejane (Intermarché Circus Wanty), Valentin Ferron (TotalEnergies) and Simon Guglielmi (Arkea Samsic), the Dutch Pascal Eenkhoorn (Lotto Dstny) and the Dane Jonas Gregaard (One X). Quickly the quintet gained two and a half minutes. After that, the platoon activated by recovering one minute and then keeping the fugitives at a safe distance. The attackers’ attempt ended 50 kilometers from the finish. The subsequent ascent of the Alto de Morga served to skim the peloton. The selection, carried out mainly by Jumbo Visma and UAE Team Emirates continued on the following Alto de Vivero where the American Neilson Powless (EF Education EasyPost) passed first and thus went on to conquer the first polka dot jersey of this edition. After the descent, in the stretch before the Muro de Pike, the last roughness of the day, the first twist of the race took place. Enric Mas (Team Movistar) and Richard Carapaz (EF Education EasyPost) ended up on the ground. The Spaniard’s race ended in that instant while the Ecuadorian Olympic champion got back on his bike, however, reaching the finish line a quarter of an hour late.

It was again the Jumbo that set the pace on Pike’s very hard Wall. The pace, however, did not please Pogacar who unleashed his men by producing a fracture in the group. Only two were able to resist Tadej’s progression: the other diarch, Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma), and the surprising Frenchman Victor Lafay (Team Cofidis). The trio crossed the top with a handful of seconds on a quartet made up of the Yates twins in the company of the Danish Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl Trek), fresh winner of the Tour of Switzerland, and the transalpine David Gaudu (Groupama FDJ). Realizing the presence of his teammate behind him, Pogacar slowed down thus favoring the return of the four. Then, aware of Vingegaard’s temporary isolation, he spurred Adam Yates to attack, who obeyed immediately. The Simon twin gave chase. In the blink of an eye we were no longer at the Tour de France but at the Trofeo Baracchi with an unprecedented twin pair flying towards the finish line. The late return of Wout Van Aert didn’t allow the vesponders to better organize the hunt. Adam detached Simon on the final slope and went on to conquer the first yellow jersey of this Tour.

Tomorrow the second half will take place, on paper no less tough than today’s. The riders will cycle 209 kilometers from Vitoria-Gasteiz to San Sebastian. The imminent San Sebastian Classic, scheduled for next 29, will be repeated in various stages, including the renowned Jaizkibel on whose summit six seconds bonus will also be awarded. At this point there will be 15 kilometers to go to the finish, equally divided between downhill and flat. After what we saw today, let’s get ready for some new fireworks.

