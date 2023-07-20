Danish Kasper Asgreen (Soudal QuickStep) won the eighteenth stage of the 110th Tour de France along the 185 flat kilometers from Moûtiers to Bourg-en-Bresse. The winner of the 2021 Tour of Flanders preceded his breakaway companions, the Dutch Pascal Eenkhoorn (Lotto Dstny) and the Norwegian Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno X Pro Cycling Team), managing to resist the return of the group with the green jersey Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin Deceuninck) who conquered a fourth place with a bitter taste in the wake of the first three. To seal the day in Hamlet’s name, Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma) kept the yellow jersey with an advantage of 7’35” over Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) and 10’45” over the Slovenian’s teammate, the British Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates).

It was supposed to be a boring stage, even soporific according to my forecasts: it wasn’t like that. To prove me wrong was the heroic action of a trio made up of the Belgian Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Dstny), Asgreen and Abrahamsen. Starting at zero kilometre, the attackers covered the entire fraction ahead of the game even though they never achieved an advantage of more than a minute and a half. An unusual operation took place at less than sixty from the finish line. He started from the Eenkhoorn group just as Campenaerts slipped in front. The two, Lotto team mates, met halfway, then giving life to an impromptu advance of the Baracchi Trophy to get back on the two Scandinavians who remained in the lead. Then, with renewed vigour, the quartet continued to push at it, keeping the platoon at arm’s length.

Thus we arrived at minus 15 from the finish line with the margin of the tread now reduced to 20”. Under normal circumstances, the attackers would have had no escape. Two extraordinary factors contributed to the success of the escape. In the group, the Soudal QuickStep tandem made up of the French Julian Alaphilippe and the Belgian Tim Declercq, operated a continuous disturbing action, systematically breaking the changes. Up front, Campenaerts reminded himself and the world that in very recent times, from 16 April 2019 to 19 August 2022 to be precise, he was the hour record holder. Forgetting all team tactics, the Fleming literally towed the three breakaway companions up to 400 meters, allowing them to play for the success of the day. Asgreen, as soon as he crossed the finish line, even before celebrating, went to show him all his gratitude.

Tomorrow the nineteenth stage will take place consisting of a slightly undulating walk of 173 kilometers from Moirans-en-Montagne in Poligny. It’s difficult to imagine a solution other than the group sprint, even more so after today’s hoax.