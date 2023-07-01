In the Tour Cycling Game you put together a team of 15 cyclists. These riders score points each stage with their stage result and their position in the classifications of the yellow jersey, green jersey, mountain jersey and youth jersey at the end of a stage. You can also participate in the so-called friend leagues: challenge your friends. Registration for the cycling game closes on Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m. After that, registration is no longer possible.
• July 1, first leg: Bilbao – Bilbao – 182 km
• July 2, second leg: Vitoria-Gasteiz – San Sebastian – 209 km
• July 3, third stage: Amorebieta – Bayonne – 185 km
• July 4, fourth stage: Dax – Nagaro – 182 km
• July 5, fifth stage: Pau – Laruns – 165 km
• July 6, sixth stage: Tarbes – Cauterets Cambasque – 145 km
• July 7, seventh stage: Mont-de-Marsan – Bordeaux – 170 km
• July 8, eighth stage: Libourne – Limoges – 201 km
• July 9, ninth stage: Saint-Leonard-de-Noblat – Puy de Dôme – 184 km
• 10th of July: rest day in Clermont-Ferrand
• July 11, tenth stage: Vulcania – Issoire – 167 km
• July 12, eleventh stage: Clermont-Ferrand – Moulins – 180 km
• July 13, twelfth stage: Roanne – Belleville-en-Beaujolais – 169 km
• July 14, thirteenth 13th stage: Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne – Grand Colombier – 138 km
• July 15, fourteenth stage: Annemasse – Morzine – 152 km
• July 16, fifteenth stage: Les Gets – Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc – 180 km
• July 17: rest day in Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc
• July 18, sixteenth stage: Passy – Combloux – 22 km (individual time trial)
• July 19, seventeenth stage: Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc – Courchevel – 166 km
• July 20, eighteenth stage: Moûtiers – Bourg-en-Bresse – 186 km
• July 21, nineteenth stage: Moirans-en-Montagne – Poligny – 173 km
• July 22, twentieth stage: Belfry – Le Markstein Fellering – 133 km
• July 23, twenty-first stage: Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines – Paris – 115 km
