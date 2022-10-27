The route of the 110th Tour de France, scheduled from 1 to 23 July 2023, has been officially presented. The Grande Boucle 2023, which has nothing of the vaunted curly shape, will move from the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao to conclude, as per tradition, in Paris on the Champs-Elysees not before having traveled 3,404 kilometers.

Similar to the Breton start in 2021, the first two fractions, completely in Basque land, will immediately move the ranking, fueling the hopes of wearing the yellow jersey of the classics specialists. In particular, the arrival of the second stage in San Sebastian will be nothing more than an anticipation of the main Spanish classic, including the climb to the fearsome, and often decisive, Jaizkibel. On the third day the race will return to France with a finish for sprinters in Bayonne which will be repeated the following day in Nogarò. At this point, much earlier than usual, there will be the two Pyrenean stages, demanding but objectively less hard than they would have been if placed further ahead. Having said that, on the evening of Thursday 6 July at the finish line in Cauterets – Cambasque, the first uphill finish of the race, the classification will begin to have precise connotations. The following morning the Tour will remember Luis Ocana, in the fiftieth anniversary of his yellow triumph, with the departure from Mont de Marsan, the homeland of the sad Don Quixote of the bicycle. The finish in Bordeaux will be for sprinters. Otherwise, the following day will be a choppy ending that will bring the riders to the city of the uncrowned king of the Tour: Raymond Poulidor. Surely, Mathieu Van der Poel will have circled in red this fraction who will want to honor the memory of his maternal grandfather with a victory. On Sunday 9 July, after 35 years, the Tour will rediscover one of its iconic milestones. Runners will cycle 184 kilometers from Saint Leonard de Noblat to reach the top of the Puy de Dome, the monumental mountain of France. In the lands that were the scene of the bitter clashes between Julius Caesar and Vercingetorix, at the end of the first week of competition, there will be a battle on a climb, already hard in itself, which will be made even more complicated by the narrow track.

After the first rest, on Monday 10 July, in Clermont Ferrand, the race will resume the following day from the Vulcania amusement park for a potentially difficult stage among the continuous ups and downs of Auvergne. The following day, always moving from the city of rubber, he will head north towards Moulins, a finish line destined for fast wheels. On Thursday 13 July, as an appetizer on the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille, there will be a battle between the brave in the valley hamlet to the west that will lead the race from Roanne to Belleville-en – Beaujolais. The French national holiday will be commemorated in a worthy way with the third ascent arrival at 1,500 meters of La Grande Colombiere, a taste of the Jura that will serve as an appetizer for the Alps. The penultimate weekend will see the arrivals of Morzine and Saint Gervais in a crescendo of difficulty that will lead to the second rest, at the foot of Mont Blanc, on Monday 17 July.

At the resumption, the sixteenth stage will be disputed, the only time trial: 22 kilometers little more than symbolic with a slightly uphill conclusion. The alpine stage will follow on Wednesday 19 July with, in conclusion, the very hard Col de la Loze which, with its 2,304 meters, will constitute this year’s Souvenir Henri Desgrange. Unlike in 2020, when Miguel Angel Lopez prevailed with the arrival at the summit, the finish line will be set in Courchevel, after a 6,500-meter dive. At this point, the race will point north with two fractions that should not affect the ranking. The arrival in Bourg en Bresse will reward those who have residual energy to try their luck while, the following day in Poligny, the remaining sprinters will compete for the day’s success. On Saturday 22 July, the stage on the Vosges will formalize the name of the winner of the Tour de France 2023. There will be only 133 kilometers, but of continuous ups and downs, those that will bring the yellow caravan from Belfort to the finish line in Le Markstein Fellering. There will be no Planche des Belles Filles but the Ballon d’Alsace will return, before the five climbs of the day, the scene, in 1969, of Eddy Merckx’s first individual stage victory at the Grande Boucle. Then, all by train to Paris and the apotheosis at sunset in the shadow of the Arc de Triomphe.

Virtually devoid of a time trial, the 2023 Tour promises to be a festival for climbers. Selfishly, for us Italians, this design pushes Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) towards the return to the Giro d’Italia, igniting the imagination for a stellar challenge with Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick Step) and the designated captain of the Jumbo Visma in the inaugural stage against the time along the coast of the trabocchi. Returning to the French challenge, it is almost obvious that we will witness the beauty between the perennial duelists Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma) and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates). Anyone who is so reckless as to want to challenge them will have to be ready already in Bilbao with the idea of ​​unleashing hell in the two Pyrenean stages, hoping for a bad day for one or both diarchs.

