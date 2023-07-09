Preview 9th stageToday it is not time for just any mountain stage, but a stage with a significant historical touch. The Puy de Dôme returns to the Tour de France after no less than 35 years of absence. Normally, the extinct volcano is closed to bicycle traffic, but especially for the Tour, it is allowed to ride on historic ground again.
Because the Puy de Dôme in the Massif Central is historical. Especially the fight between Raymond Poulidor and Jacques Anquetil in 1964 rings a bell among many older cycling enthusiasts. On that climb, Poulidor distanced himself from Anquetil, but his lead was not enough to keep Anquetil from a fifth overall victory in the final time trial.
This is a special ride for Mathieu van der Poel. His grandfather, who died in 2021, lived in Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat, today’s starting place. “I used to spend a lot of time there. The last time I was there was at my grandfather’s funeral,” he said.
However, the question is whether Van der Poel can play a significant role in the Auvergne region today. The beginning of the stage is well written on paper. Many hills, including two fourth category and one third category, but otherwise the peloton is spared the long climbs. On sloping roads you drive to the foot of the Puy de Dôme.
Puy de Dome
Then the misery begins for the riders: a 13.3-kilometer climb of 7.7 percent on average. The beginning of the Puy is still ok and does not exceed 8 percent, but the last part is very heavy and does not fall below 11 percent. Who will win the second uphill finish and can show off in the yellow jersey on the first rest day?
It is certain that we will have a new arrival on the extinct volcano. First Jonas Vingegaard hit Tadej Pogacar, then the Slovenian hit back hard. Vingegaard has a lead of 25 seconds over Pogacar in the standings. Will Vingegaard remain in yellow or will Pogacar take a hit for the second mountain stage in a row? Anyway: we get a great course.
The 9th stage Tour de France 2023 in short:
Ride Type: Mountain Ride
Distance: 182.4 kilometers
Start: 13h45 in Saint-Léonard de Noblat
Finish: between 6:05 PM and 6:33 PM in Puy de Dôme
