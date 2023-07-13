On today’s menu: three third category climbs and two second category climbs. With a length of 168.8 kilometers, the twelfth stage is not extremely long, but the altimeters will crawl into your legs today. It’s another day for the attackers. Right from the start the road rises and it doesn’t get flat for a moment. Just like two days ago, expect a fierce battle to be part of the right breakaway.

The final of the stage consists of three climbs. The Col de la Casse Froide (5.2 kilometers at 6.1 percent), Col de la Croix Montmain (5.5 kilometers at 6.1 percent) and finally the Col de la Croix Rosier (5.3 kilometers at 7 .6 percent). Strong attackers with climbing legs have an advantage on this course. The question is whether the leaders will interfere with the game image. Completely aware of what awaits them in the coming days.