Monday, July 25, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tour de France 2022: this is how the final classifications were

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 24, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Jonas Vingegaard

Jonas Vingegaard is his girlfriend and manager, Trine Marie, and their daughter, Frida.

Jonas Vingegaard is his girlfriend and manager, Trine Marie, and their daughter, Frida.

The last stage in Paris was played over 115 kilometers.

Jasper Philipsen won the 21st and final stage of the Tour de France disputed this Sunday with a 115-kilometre route between Paris La Défense Arena and Paris Champs-Elysées, in which the Dane, Jonas Vingegaard, was crowned champion and Nairo Quintana finished in sixth place overall.

(Jonas Vingegaard: the cyclist who washed fish and is going to win the Tour)
(Nairo Quintana: the millionaire sum that he will win for being sixth in the Tour)

See also  Mbappé's future and the (political) war between PSG and Real

This is how the tour was

Stage
1. Japser philipsen 2h 58min 32s
2. Dylan Groenewegen mt
3. Alexander Kristoff mt
4. Jasper Stuyven mt
5. Peter Sagan mt
15. Nairo Quintana mt
20. Tadej Pogacar mt
25. Aleksandr Vlasov mt
38. Geraint Thomas mt
77. Jonas Vingegaard at 51s
96. Daniel Martinez at 1 min 12 s
100. Rigoberto Urán mt

General
1. Jonas Vingegaard 79hrs 33mins 20s
2. Tadej Pogacar at 2 min 43 sec
3. Geraint Thomas at 7 min 22 sec
4. David Gaudu at 13 min 39 sec
5. Aleksandr Vlasov at 15 min 46 sec
6. Nairo Quintana at 16 min 33 sec
7. Romain Bardet at 18 min 11 sec
8. Louis Meintjes at 18 min 44 sec
9. Alexey Lutsenko at 22 min 56 sec
10. Adam Yates at 24 min 52 sec
26. Rigoberto Urán at 1 h 48 min 18 s
30. Daniel Martínez at 2 h 00 min 55 s

Points
1. Wout van Aert 480pts

Mountain
1. Jonas Vingegaard 72pts

Young man
1. Tadej Pogacar 79hrs 36mins 03s

See also  F1 | Ocon: "The FIA ​​should do more for our safety"

Equipment
1. Ineos 239h 03min 03s

(Nairo Quintana: Colombia, the 23 ‘top’ 10 in the Tour de France)
(Nairo Quintana: tremendous Tour de France, keys to sixth place, analysis)

Sports

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Tour #France #final #classifications

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Ten years without Gregorio Peces-Barba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.