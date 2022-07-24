Tour de France 2022: this is how the final classifications were

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Jonas Vingegaard is his girlfriend and manager, Trine Marie, and their daughter, Frida.
The last stage in Paris was played over 115 kilometers.
July 24, 2022, 01:25 PM
Jasper Philipsen won the 21st and final stage of the Tour de France disputed this Sunday with a 115-kilometre route between Paris La Défense Arena and Paris Champs-Elysées, in which the Dane, Jonas Vingegaard, was crowned champion and Nairo Quintana finished in sixth place overall.
(Jonas Vingegaard: the cyclist who washed fish and is going to win the Tour)
(Nairo Quintana: the millionaire sum that he will win for being sixth in the Tour)
This is how the tour was
Stage
1. Japser philipsen 2h 58min 32s
2. Dylan Groenewegen mt
3. Alexander Kristoff mt
4. Jasper Stuyven mt
5. Peter Sagan mt
15. Nairo Quintana mt
20. Tadej Pogacar mt
25. Aleksandr Vlasov mt
38. Geraint Thomas mt
77. Jonas Vingegaard at 51s
96. Daniel Martinez at 1 min 12 s
100. Rigoberto Urán mt
General
1. Jonas Vingegaard 79hrs 33mins 20s
2. Tadej Pogacar at 2 min 43 sec
3. Geraint Thomas at 7 min 22 sec
4. David Gaudu at 13 min 39 sec
5. Aleksandr Vlasov at 15 min 46 sec
6. Nairo Quintana at 16 min 33 sec
7. Romain Bardet at 18 min 11 sec
8. Louis Meintjes at 18 min 44 sec
9. Alexey Lutsenko at 22 min 56 sec
10. Adam Yates at 24 min 52 sec
26. Rigoberto Urán at 1 h 48 min 18 s
30. Daniel Martínez at 2 h 00 min 55 s
Points
1. Wout van Aert 480pts
Mountain
1. Jonas Vingegaard 72pts
Young man
1. Tadej Pogacar 79hrs 36mins 03s
Equipment
1. Ineos 239h 03min 03s
(Nairo Quintana: Colombia, the 23 ‘top’ 10 in the Tour de France)
(Nairo Quintana: tremendous Tour de France, keys to sixth place, analysis)
Sports
