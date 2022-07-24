Tour de France 2022: this is how the final classifications were

Jasper Philipsen won the 21st and final stage of the Tour de France disputed this Sunday with a 115-kilometre route between Paris La Défense Arena and Paris Champs-Elysées, in which the Dane, Jonas Vingegaard, was crowned champion and Nairo Quintana finished in sixth place overall.

This is how the tour was

Stage

1. Japser philipsen 2h 58min 32s

2. Dylan Groenewegen mt

3. Alexander Kristoff mt

4. Jasper Stuyven mt

5. Peter Sagan mt

15. Nairo Quintana mt

20. Tadej Pogacar mt

25. Aleksandr Vlasov mt

38. Geraint Thomas mt

77. Jonas Vingegaard at 51s

96. Daniel Martinez at 1 min 12 s

100. Rigoberto Urán mt

General

1. Jonas Vingegaard 79hrs 33mins 20s

2. Tadej Pogacar at 2 min 43 sec

3. Geraint Thomas at 7 min 22 sec

4. David Gaudu at 13 min 39 sec

5. Aleksandr Vlasov at 15 min 46 sec

6. Nairo Quintana at 16 min 33 sec

7. Romain Bardet at 18 min 11 sec

8. Louis Meintjes at 18 min 44 sec

9. Alexey Lutsenko at 22 min 56 sec

10. Adam Yates at 24 min 52 sec

26. Rigoberto Urán at 1 h 48 min 18 s

30. Daniel Martínez at 2 h 00 min 55 s

Points

1. Wout van Aert 480pts

Mountain

1. Jonas Vingegaard 72pts

Young man

1. Tadej Pogacar 79hrs 36mins 03s

Equipment

1. Ineos 239h 03min 03s

