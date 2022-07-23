Sunday, July 24, 2022
Tour de France 2022: this is how the classifications go, after stage 20

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 23, 2022
in Sports
Jonas Vingegaard.

Jonas Vingegaard.

Jonas Vingegaard.

The day, an individual time trial of 40 km.

Wout van Aert won stage 20 of the Tour de France, a 40-kilometre individual time trial between Lacapelle-Marival and Rocamadour, in which the Dane Jonas Vingegaard retained the lead and Nairo Quintana finished sixth overall.

Classifications

Stage
1. Wout van Aert 47 min 59 sec
2. Jonas Vingegaard at 19s
3. Tadej Pogacar at 27s
4. Geraint Thomas at 32s
5. Filippo Ganna at 42s
18. Aleksandr Vlasov at 2 min 46 sec
20. Daniel Martinez at 2 min 58 s
40. Rigoberto Urán at 4 min 00 s
42. Nairo Quintana at 4 min 08 sec
71. Louis Meintjes at 5 min 48 sec

General
1. Jonas Vingegaard 76hrs 33mins 57s
2. Tadej Pogacar at 3 min 34 sec
3. Geraint Thomas at 8 min 13 sec
4. David Gaudu at 13 min 56 sec
5. Aleksandr Vlasov at 16 min 37 sec
6. Nairo Quintana at 17 min 24 sec
7. Romain Bardet at 19 min 02 sec
8. Louis Meintjes at 19 min 12 sec
9. Alexey Lutsenko at 23 min 47 sec
10. Adam Yates at 25 min 43 sec
26. Rigoberto Urán at 1 h 47 min 57 s
30. Daniel Martpínez at 2 h 00 min 36 s

