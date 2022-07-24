Sunday, July 24, 2022
Tour de France 2022: LIVE, stage 21, the victory ride

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 24, 2022
in Sports
Tour de France

Tour de France

Tour de France

The journey takes place over 115 kilometers.

the party of Tour de France comes to an end with the day this Sunday between
Paris La Defense Arena and Paris Champs-Elysées, of 115 kilometers, in which the celebration of the victory in the general of the Dane, Jonas Vingegaard, is expected.

Almost always this last stage of the competition is quiet, it is intended to pay tribute to the one who wears the yellow shirt, which identifies him as the leader of the test.

(Nairo Quintana exploded: problems on the Tour and decision about his future)
(Jonas Vingegaard: the cyclist who washed fish and is going to win the Tour)

This time it will be no different and in the first few kilometers there have been those special moments for toasts, photos and handshakes.

The day began with the news of the retirement of Michael Woods, Team Israel runner, who could not match because he tested positive for covid-19.

The stage is already moving.

