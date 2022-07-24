Tour de France 2022: LIVE, stage 21, the victory ride

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Wout van Aert (left), Jonas Vingeggard (centre) and Tadej Pogacar.
The journey takes place over 115 kilometers.
July 24, 2022, 10:28 AM
the party of Tour de France comes to an end with the day this Sunday between
Paris La Defense Arena and Paris Champs-Elysées, of 115 kilometers, in which the celebration of the victory in the general classification of the Dane is expected, Jonas Vingegaard.
Almost always this last stage of the competition is quiet, it is intended to pay tribute to the one who wears the yellow shirt, which identifies him as the leader of the test.
This time it will be no different and in the first few kilometers there have been those special moments for toasts, photos and handshakes.
The day began with the news of the retirement of Michael Woods, Team Israel runner, who could not match because he tested positive for covid-19.
Attacks on the last day?
The stage is already moving.
Wout goes Aert attacked once the official game was given and Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar hit him. The lot travels very calmly and 100 km from the finish line.
