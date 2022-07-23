Tour de France 2022: LIVE, stage 20, Nairo and his challenge to the clock

The Tour de France has its penultimate stage this Saturdaya, an individual time trial over 40 kilometers between Lacapelle-Marival and Rocamadour, in which the general classification will be defined.

Nairo Quintana starts in fifth place overall, with only eight seconds on louis meintjes and 35 on the Russian Alexander Vlasov.

As expected, the Italian Filippo Ganna, current world champion on the clockis at the head of the stage, with a time of 48 minutes 41 seconds.

The Colombians will leave like this: at 9:02 am, Daniel Felipe Martinez, 9:10 am, Rigoberto Uran and at 9:52 am, Nairo.