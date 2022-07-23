Sunday, July 24, 2022
Tour de France 2022: LIVE, stage 20, Nairo and his challenge to the clock

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 23, 2022
in Sports
Nairo Quintana

Nairo Quintana.

Nairo Quintana.

This Saturday’s day is played over 40 kilometers.

The Tour de France has its penultimate stage this Saturdaya, an individual time trial over 40 kilometers between Lacapelle-Marival and Rocamadour, in which the general classification will be defined.

(Neuer stingy?: taxi driver returns wallet, but the reward outraged him)
(Miguel Ángel ‘Supermán’ López explodes and defends himself)

Nairo Quintana starts in fifth place overall, with only eight seconds on louis meintjes and 35 on the Russian Alexander Vlasov.

As expected, the Italian Filippo Ganna, current world champion on the clockis at the head of the stage, with a time of 48 minutes 41 seconds.

The Colombians will leave like this: at 9:02 am, Daniel Felipe Martinez, 9:10 am, Rigoberto Uran and at 9:52 am, Nairo.

See also  France wants to set up a new NATO mission in Romania with the Netherlands

#Tour #France #LIVE #stage #Nairo #challenge #clock

Ukraine denounces attack by Russian troops on the port of Odessa

