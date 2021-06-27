After two afternoons dedicated to the roosters of the Tour de France, with victories for Julian Alaphilippe and Mathieu van der Poel, the Breton lands will offer a almost flat stage that begins at the edge of the Atlantic, in Lorient, and will culminate in Pontivy, next to its colorful medieval castle.

Will be 183 kilometers with two heights of the fourth category and a small incline eight kilometers from the finish line, easy terrain for teams of sprinters to control the race and their first swords to play the first victory in a massive arrival: Ewan, Cavendish, Sagan, Matthews or Colbrelli will be ready.



Brittany shows, in the third of its four days, its friendliest face and the Sprinting seems inevitable this Monday, as well as Tuesday, before the time trial of 27.2 kilometers that appears as the main element of the first week of competition.