Tour de France 2021 streaming and live TV: where to see the stages

The Tour de France 2021, the most important stage race in the world, will take place in France from 26 June to 18 July 2021. Tadej Pogacar will be called to defend the title won a year ago against Primoz Roglic, but the group of candidates for the yellow jersey is as thick as ever. Where to see the Tour de France 2021 on live TV and live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

It will be possible to follow the Grand Boucle live for free on Rai channels (main channel: Rai 2, the pair of commentators will be composed of Andrea De Luca and Stefano Garzelli) and via satellite on Eurosport 1, Sky channel 210 (commentary by Luca Gregorio and Riccardo Magrini). On both channels, extensive pre and post stage will be broadcast.

Tour de France 2021 live streaming

Not just TV. It will be possible to follow everything also in ive streaming through the free platform RaiPlay.it or the paid ones EurosportPlayer and Dazn.