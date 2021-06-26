Tour de France 2021: stages, route, teams and streaming
The Tour de France 2021, the most important stage race in the world, takes place from 26 June to 18 July 2021. Tadej Pogacar will be called to defend the title won a year ago against Primoz Roglic, but the group of candidates for the yellow jersey is as thick as ever. But let’s see all the information together in detail.
Stages
Here are all the 21 stages of the Tour de France 2021:
Stage 1 – Brest-Landerneau 198 kilometers
First stage long and busy, with six Cote. It’s more of a Northern Classic than a Tour de France stage. Attention to the finish, we arrive at Landerneau after 3 kilometers of ascent at 5.7% and a maximum of 14%. Also watch out for the wind in this part of France.
Stage 2 – Perros Guirec-Mur de Bretagne 183.5 kilometers
Another stage in the classic northern style, in an initial route designed for Alaphilippe. You arrive in the circuit at Mur de Bretagne to climb twice, they are over two kilometers at 7% of average gradient. In general, 6 Cote will be climbed in the last 100 kilometers.
Stage 3 – Lorient-Pontivy 183 kilometers
First real opportunity for the sprinters, there will be two GPMs in the middle of the track but nothing that can prevent a group sprint finish.
Stage 4 – Redon-Fourgeres 150 kilometers
Totally flat stage with no mountain grand prix. We are in the hinterland of Brittany and the only pitfall could be the wind. There should be another sprint finish less than fans.
Stage 5 – Changé-Laval Espace 27.2 kilometers
Challenging individual time trial, since 2008 the Tour did not show a course with so much time. Trial suitable for specialists and from great reports in the plains. Climbers will suffer a lot.
Stage 6 – Tour-Chateauroux 160 kilometers
Another stage without altitude difficulties in the Val de Loire, but even here, apart from the wind, there should be no scenario other than a sprint. There is a fourth category Cote at the halfway point.
Stage 7 – Vierzon-Le Creusot 249 kilometers
This is the longest stage on the Tour in 21 years. The finale moved with five Gpm, the penultimate in the second category, averaging 5.7%, 18 kilometers from the finish. Gpm of the fourth category, the Gourloye wall, 10 from the finish.
Stage 8 – Oyonnax-Le Grand Bornand 151 kilometers
The first real mountain stage, three first category GPMs are climbed in the final: in order Mont Saxonnex, Col de Romme and Col de la Colombiere, the latter measures 8 kilometers at 8.5% but is located 14 from the finish. Final downhill.
Stage 9 – Cluses-Tignes 145 kilometers
First uphill finish of the 2021 Tour, at the end of a tough stage. Five Gpm, two second, two first and one hors categories. The stage gets underway at kilometer 66 with Col di Pre, 12 kilometers, then Cormet Roselend and the final climb towards Tignes which measures 21 kilometers at an average gradient of 5.6%.
Stage 10 – Albertville-Valence 190 kilometers
Stop to catch your breath after the day of rest. Only one fourth category whetstone for an arrival that once again seems destined for sprinters.
Stage 11 – Sourges-Malaucéne 199 kilometers
It is one of the queen stages of the Tour even if it does not have an uphill finish. In the last 100 kilometers you will climb the terrible Mont Ventoux twice, the first on the longer side (22 kilometers) but easier, the second on the side from Bedoin for 15 kilometers at 8.8%. Last passage at the top 22 from the finish before the arrival in Malaucene.
Stage 12 – Saint Paul Trois-Nimes 159.5 kilometers
After the efforts on the Ventoux again a flat stage, a new chance for the sprinters. Beware of fans in the Gorges de l’Ardèche areas.
Stage 13 – Nimes-Carcassonne 220 kilometers
The stage is flat, only a fourth category Cote at the beginning of the route, but the Tour is keen to point out that Carcassonne has never arrived in a sprint. Who knows if it’s not an escape.
Stage 14 – Carcassonne-Quillan 183.7 kilometers
A very lively fraction with five Gpm but none of the first category. It appears a stage destined for escapes, also taking advantage of the tiredness of the teams, but probably the general will not change that much. Attention to the second category of the Col de Saint Louis with averages of 7.4% located at 17 from the finish.
Stage 15 – Ceret-Andorra La Vella 191.3 kilometers
Pyrenean stage even if there is no uphill finish. In order we climb Mont Louis, Col de Puymorens, Port d’Envalira and Col de Beixalis (averages of 8.5%) with the summit at 15 from the finish before the dive towards Andorra.
Stage 16 – Pas de la Case-Saint Gaudens 169 kilometers
A ‘strange’ morphology with four Gpm but all far from the finish line. The hardest are Port, Core and Porte d’Aspet, the latter 33 from the finish. Flat finish apart from the fourth category Cote d’Aspret Serrat at 7 from the finish. The Porte d’Aspet so far from Saint Gaudens should inhibit any attacks.
Stage 17 – Muret-Saint Lary Soulan Col du Portet 178.4 kilometers
Alpine stage with the second of the three uphill finishes of this Tour. A tough fraction in the final with Peyresourde, Val Louron and final climb up to the 2,215 meters of Col du Portet, they are 16 kilometers at 8.7% average gradient.
Stage 18 – Pau-Luz Ardiden 129.7 kilometers
Second consecutive uphill arrival at the Tour, in what will be the decisive stages for the yellow jersey. Last 60 very hard kilometers between climbs and long descents, first you climb the 17 kilometers of Tourmalet and then arrive at high altitude in Luz Ardiden after another 13 kilometers at an average gradient of 7.4%. It is the last mountain stage.
Stage 19 – Mourenx-Libourne 207 kilometers
Fraction almost totally flat towards Libourne, the few sprinters left will play the sprint.
Stage 20 – Libourne-Saint Emilion 30.8 kilometers
Another 30-kilometer long time trial and fully suited to specialists. The climbers will suffer even before arriving in Paris and it will be the last chance to change the general classification.
Stage 21 – Chatou-Paris 108.4 kilometers
Classic final walkway towards the Elysian Fields with the sprint finish and the toast for the 2021 winner.
Tour de France 2021: the teams
We have seen the stages of the Tour de France 2021, but which teams are taking part in the race? Below is the complete list:
AG2R CITROEN TEAM
COSNEFROY Benoit
GODON Dorian
NAESEN Oliver
O’CONNOR Ben
PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
PETERS Nans
SCHÄR Michael
VAN AVERMAET Greg
ASTANA – PREMIER TECH
ARANBURU Alex
DE BOD Stefan
FRAILE Omar
FUGLSANG Jakob
GRUZDEV Dimitriy
HOULE Hugo
IZAGIRRE Ion
LUTSENKO Alexey
BAHRAIN – VICTORIOUS
BILBAO Pello
COLBRELLI Sonny
HAIG Jack
HALLER Marco
MOHORIC Matej
POELS Wout
TEUNS Dylan
WRIGHT Fred
BORA – HANSGROHE
BUCHMANN Emanuel
KELDERMAN Wilco
KONDRAD Patrick
OSS Daniel
POLITT Nils
PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
SAGAN Peter
SCHELLING Ide
COFIDIS
FERNANDEZ Ruben
GESCHKE Simon
HERRADA Jesus
LAPORTE Christophe
MARTIN Guillaume
PEREZ Anthony
PERICHON Pierre-Luc
WALLAYS Jelle
DECEUNINCK – QUICKSTEP
ALAPHILIPPE Julian
ASGREEN Kasper
DANCERS Davide
CATTANEO Mattia
CAVENDISH Mark
DECLERCQ Tim
DEVENYNS Dries
MØRKØV Michael
EF EDUCATION NIPPO
BISSEGER Stefan
CORT NIELSEN Magnus
GUERREIRO Ruben
HIGUITA Sergio
POWLESS Nelson
RUTSCH Jonas
URAN Rigoberto
VALGREN Michael
GROUPAMA – FDJ
ARMIRAIL Bruno
DEMARE Arnaud
GAUDU David
GUARNIERI Jacopo
KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
KÜNG Stefan
MADOUAS Valentin
SCOTSON Miles
INEOS GRENADIERS
CARAPAZ Richard
CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
KWIATKOWSKI Michal
DOORS Richie
ROWE Luke
THOMAS Geraint
VAN BAARLE Dylan
INTERMARCHE ‘- WANTY – GOBERT
BAKELANTS Jan
KOCH Jonas
MEINTJES Louis
ROTA Lorenzo
VAN POPPEL Boy
VAN POPPEL Danny
VLIEGEN Loïc
ZIMMERMANN Georg
ISRAEL START-UP NATION
BOIVIN Guillaume
FROOME Chris
GOLDSTEIN Omer
GREIPEL André
HOLLENSTEIN Reto
MARTIN Dan
WOODS Michael
ZABEL Rick
JUMBO – VISMA
GESINK Robert
KRUISJWIJK Steven
KUSS Sepp
MARTIN Tony
ROGLIC Primoz
TEUNISSEN Mike
VAN AERT Wout
VINGEGAARD Jonas
LOTTO SOUDAL
DE BUYST Jasper
DE GENDT Thomas
EWAN Caleb
GILBERT Philippe
KLUGE Roger
SWEENY Harry
VAN DER SANDE Tosh
VAN MOER Brent
MOVISTAR
ARCAS Jorge
ERVITI Imanol
GARCIA CORTINA Ivan
LOPEZ Miguel Angel
MAS Enric
SOLER Marc
VALVERDE Alejandro
VERONA Carlos
QHUBEKA – ASSOS
BARBERO Carlos
BENNETT Sean
CAMPENAERTS Victor
CLARKE Simon
DLAMINI Nic
GOGL Michael
HENAO Sergio
WALSCHEID Max
TEAM BIKE EXCHANGE
CHAVES Esteban
DURBRIDGE Luke
HAMILTON Lucas
JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
MATTHEWS Michael
MEZGEC Luka
YATES Simon
DSM TEAM
BENOOT Tiesj
BOL Cees
DONOVAN Mark
EEKHOFF Nils
KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
NIEUWENHUIS Joris
PEDERSEN Casper
SÜTTERLIN Jasha
TREK – SEGAFREDO
BERNARD Julien
ELISSONDE Kenny
MOLLEMA Bauke
NIBALI Vincenzo
PEDERSEN Mads
SKUJINS Toms
STUYVEN Jasper
THEUNS Edward
UAE TEAM EMIRATES
BJERG Mikkel
COSTA Rui
FORMOLO Davide
HIRSCHI Marc
LAENGEN Vegard Stake
MAJKA Rafal
MCNULTY Brandon
POGACAR Tadej
ALPECIN – FENIX
DILLIER Silvan
MERLIER Tim
MEURISSE Xandro
PHILIPSEN Jasper
RICKAERT Jonas
MISTAKES Kristian
VAKOC Petr
VAN DER POEL Mathieu
ARKEA – SAMSIC
BARGUIL Warren
BOUHANNI Nacer
DELAPLACE Anthony
GESBERT Elie
MCLAY Daniel
QUINTANA Nairo
RUSSIAN Clément
SWIFT Connor
B&B HOTELS P / B KTM
BARTHE Cyril
BONNAMOUR Franck
CHEVALIER Maxime
COQUARD Bryan
GAUTIER Cyril
LEMOINE Cyril
PACHER Quentin
ROLLAND Pierre
TEAM TOTAL ENERGIES
BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
CABOT Jeremy
DE LA PARTE Victor
DOUBEY Fabien
LATOUR Pierre
RODRIGUEZ Carlos
SIMON Julien
TURGIS Anthony
Streaming and tv
Where to see the Tour de France 2021 on live TV and live streaming? It will be possible to follow the Grand Boucle live for free on Rai channels (main channel: Rai 2, the pair of commentators will be composed of Andrea De Luca and Stefano Garzelli) and via satellite on Eurosport 1, Sky channel 210 (commentary by Luca Gregorio and Riccardo Magrini). On both channels, extensive pre and post stage will be broadcast. Not just TV. It will be possible to follow everything also in ive streaming through the free platform RaiPlay.it or the paid ones EurosportPlayer and Dazn.
Leave a Reply