Tour de France 2021: stages, route, teams and streaming

The Tour de France 2021, the most important stage race in the world, takes place from 26 June to 18 July 2021. Tadej Pogacar will be called to defend the title won a year ago against Primoz Roglic, but the group of candidates for the yellow jersey is as thick as ever. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Stages

Here are all the 21 stages of the Tour de France 2021:

Stage 1 – Brest-Landerneau 198 kilometers

First stage long and busy, with six Cote. It’s more of a Northern Classic than a Tour de France stage. Attention to the finish, we arrive at Landerneau after 3 kilometers of ascent at 5.7% and a maximum of 14%. Also watch out for the wind in this part of France.

Stage 2 – Perros Guirec-Mur de Bretagne 183.5 kilometers

Another stage in the classic northern style, in an initial route designed for Alaphilippe. You arrive in the circuit at Mur de Bretagne to climb twice, they are over two kilometers at 7% of average gradient. In general, 6 Cote will be climbed in the last 100 kilometers.

Stage 3 – Lorient-Pontivy 183 kilometers

First real opportunity for the sprinters, there will be two GPMs in the middle of the track but nothing that can prevent a group sprint finish.

Stage 4 – Redon-Fourgeres 150 kilometers

Totally flat stage with no mountain grand prix. We are in the hinterland of Brittany and the only pitfall could be the wind. There should be another sprint finish less than fans.

Stage 5 – Changé-Laval Espace 27.2 kilometers

Challenging individual time trial, since 2008 the Tour did not show a course with so much time. Trial suitable for specialists and from great reports in the plains. Climbers will suffer a lot.

Stage 6 – Tour-Chateauroux 160 kilometers

Another stage without altitude difficulties in the Val de Loire, but even here, apart from the wind, there should be no scenario other than a sprint. There is a fourth category Cote at the halfway point.

Stage 7 – Vierzon-Le Creusot 249 kilometers

This is the longest stage on the Tour in 21 years. The finale moved with five Gpm, the penultimate in the second category, averaging 5.7%, 18 kilometers from the finish. Gpm of the fourth category, the Gourloye wall, 10 from the finish.

Stage 8 – Oyonnax-Le Grand Bornand 151 kilometers

The first real mountain stage, three first category GPMs are climbed in the final: in order Mont Saxonnex, Col de Romme and Col de la Colombiere, the latter measures 8 kilometers at 8.5% but is located 14 from the finish. Final downhill.

Stage 9 – Cluses-Tignes 145 kilometers

First uphill finish of the 2021 Tour, at the end of a tough stage. Five Gpm, two second, two first and one hors categories. The stage gets underway at kilometer 66 with Col di Pre, 12 kilometers, then Cormet Roselend and the final climb towards Tignes which measures 21 kilometers at an average gradient of 5.6%.

Stage 10 – Albertville-Valence 190 kilometers

Stop to catch your breath after the day of rest. Only one fourth category whetstone for an arrival that once again seems destined for sprinters.

Stage 11 – Sourges-Malaucéne 199 kilometers

It is one of the queen stages of the Tour even if it does not have an uphill finish. In the last 100 kilometers you will climb the terrible Mont Ventoux twice, the first on the longer side (22 kilometers) but easier, the second on the side from Bedoin for 15 kilometers at 8.8%. Last passage at the top 22 from the finish before the arrival in Malaucene.

Stage 12 – Saint Paul Trois-Nimes 159.5 kilometers

After the efforts on the Ventoux again a flat stage, a new chance for the sprinters. Beware of fans in the Gorges de l’Ardèche areas.

Stage 13 – Nimes-Carcassonne 220 kilometers

The stage is flat, only a fourth category Cote at the beginning of the route, but the Tour is keen to point out that Carcassonne has never arrived in a sprint. Who knows if it’s not an escape.

Stage 14 – Carcassonne-Quillan 183.7 kilometers

A very lively fraction with five Gpm but none of the first category. It appears a stage destined for escapes, also taking advantage of the tiredness of the teams, but probably the general will not change that much. Attention to the second category of the Col de Saint Louis with averages of 7.4% located at 17 from the finish.

Stage 15 – Ceret-Andorra La Vella 191.3 kilometers

Pyrenean stage even if there is no uphill finish. In order we climb Mont Louis, Col de Puymorens, Port d’Envalira and Col de Beixalis (averages of 8.5%) with the summit at 15 from the finish before the dive towards Andorra.

Stage 16 – Pas de la Case-Saint Gaudens 169 kilometers

A ‘strange’ morphology with four Gpm but all far from the finish line. The hardest are Port, Core and Porte d’Aspet, the latter 33 from the finish. Flat finish apart from the fourth category Cote d’Aspret Serrat at 7 from the finish. The Porte d’Aspet so far from Saint Gaudens should inhibit any attacks.

Stage 17 – Muret-Saint Lary Soulan Col du Portet 178.4 kilometers

Alpine stage with the second of the three uphill finishes of this Tour. A tough fraction in the final with Peyresourde, Val Louron and final climb up to the 2,215 meters of Col du Portet, they are 16 kilometers at 8.7% average gradient.

Stage 18 – Pau-Luz Ardiden 129.7 kilometers

Second consecutive uphill arrival at the Tour, in what will be the decisive stages for the yellow jersey. Last 60 very hard kilometers between climbs and long descents, first you climb the 17 kilometers of Tourmalet and then arrive at high altitude in Luz Ardiden after another 13 kilometers at an average gradient of 7.4%. It is the last mountain stage.

Stage 19 – Mourenx-Libourne 207 kilometers

Fraction almost totally flat towards Libourne, the few sprinters left will play the sprint.

Stage 20 – Libourne-Saint Emilion 30.8 kilometers

Another 30-kilometer long time trial and fully suited to specialists. The climbers will suffer even before arriving in Paris and it will be the last chance to change the general classification.

Stage 21 – Chatou-Paris 108.4 kilometers

Classic final walkway towards the Elysian Fields with the sprint finish and the toast for the 2021 winner.

Tour de France 2021: the teams

We have seen the stages of the Tour de France 2021, but which teams are taking part in the race? Below is the complete list:

AG2R CITROEN TEAM

COSNEFROY Benoit

GODON Dorian

NAESEN Oliver

O’CONNOR Ben

PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien

PETERS Nans

SCHÄR Michael

VAN AVERMAET Greg

ASTANA – PREMIER TECH

ARANBURU Alex

DE BOD Stefan

FRAILE Omar

FUGLSANG Jakob

GRUZDEV Dimitriy

HOULE Hugo

IZAGIRRE Ion

LUTSENKO Alexey

BAHRAIN – VICTORIOUS

BILBAO Pello

COLBRELLI Sonny

HAIG Jack

HALLER Marco

MOHORIC Matej

POELS Wout

TEUNS Dylan

WRIGHT Fred

BORA – HANSGROHE

BUCHMANN Emanuel

KELDERMAN Wilco

KONDRAD Patrick

OSS Daniel

POLITT Nils

PÖSTLBERGER Lukas

SAGAN Peter

SCHELLING Ide

COFIDIS

FERNANDEZ Ruben

GESCHKE Simon

HERRADA Jesus

LAPORTE Christophe

MARTIN Guillaume

PEREZ Anthony

PERICHON Pierre-Luc

WALLAYS Jelle

DECEUNINCK – QUICKSTEP

ALAPHILIPPE Julian

ASGREEN Kasper

DANCERS Davide

CATTANEO Mattia

CAVENDISH Mark

DECLERCQ Tim

DEVENYNS Dries

MØRKØV Michael

EF EDUCATION NIPPO

BISSEGER Stefan

CORT NIELSEN Magnus

GUERREIRO Ruben

HIGUITA Sergio

POWLESS Nelson

RUTSCH Jonas

URAN Rigoberto

VALGREN Michael

GROUPAMA – FDJ

ARMIRAIL Bruno

DEMARE Arnaud

GAUDU David

GUARNIERI Jacopo

KONOVALOVAS Ignatas

KÜNG Stefan

MADOUAS Valentin

SCOTSON Miles

INEOS GRENADIERS

CARAPAZ Richard

CASTROVIEJO Jonathan

GEOGHEGAN HART Tao

KWIATKOWSKI Michal

DOORS Richie

ROWE Luke

THOMAS Geraint

VAN BAARLE Dylan

INTERMARCHE ‘- WANTY – GOBERT

BAKELANTS Jan

KOCH Jonas

MEINTJES Louis

ROTA Lorenzo

VAN POPPEL Boy

VAN POPPEL Danny

VLIEGEN Loïc

ZIMMERMANN Georg

ISRAEL START-UP NATION

BOIVIN Guillaume

FROOME Chris

GOLDSTEIN Omer

GREIPEL André

HOLLENSTEIN Reto

MARTIN Dan

WOODS Michael

ZABEL Rick

JUMBO – VISMA

GESINK Robert

KRUISJWIJK Steven

KUSS Sepp

MARTIN Tony

ROGLIC Primoz

TEUNISSEN Mike

VAN AERT Wout

VINGEGAARD ​​Jonas

LOTTO SOUDAL

DE BUYST Jasper

DE GENDT Thomas

EWAN Caleb

GILBERT Philippe

KLUGE Roger

SWEENY Harry

VAN DER SANDE Tosh

VAN MOER Brent

MOVISTAR

ARCAS Jorge

ERVITI Imanol

GARCIA CORTINA Ivan

LOPEZ Miguel Angel

MAS Enric

SOLER Marc

VALVERDE Alejandro

VERONA Carlos

QHUBEKA – ASSOS

BARBERO Carlos

BENNETT Sean

CAMPENAERTS Victor

CLARKE Simon

DLAMINI Nic

GOGL Michael

HENAO Sergio

WALSCHEID Max

TEAM BIKE EXCHANGE

CHAVES Esteban

DURBRIDGE Luke

HAMILTON Lucas

JANSEN Amund Grøndahl

JUUL-JENSEN Christopher

MATTHEWS Michael

MEZGEC Luka

YATES Simon

DSM TEAM

BENOOT Tiesj

BOL Cees

DONOVAN Mark

EEKHOFF Nils

KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren

NIEUWENHUIS Joris

PEDERSEN Casper

SÜTTERLIN Jasha

TREK – SEGAFREDO

BERNARD Julien

ELISSONDE Kenny

MOLLEMA Bauke

NIBALI Vincenzo

PEDERSEN Mads

SKUJINS Toms

STUYVEN Jasper

THEUNS Edward

UAE TEAM EMIRATES

BJERG Mikkel

COSTA Rui

FORMOLO Davide

HIRSCHI Marc

LAENGEN Vegard Stake

MAJKA Rafal

MCNULTY Brandon

POGACAR Tadej

ALPECIN – FENIX

DILLIER Silvan

MERLIER Tim

MEURISSE Xandro

PHILIPSEN Jasper

RICKAERT Jonas

MISTAKES Kristian

VAKOC Petr

VAN DER POEL Mathieu

ARKEA – SAMSIC

BARGUIL Warren

BOUHANNI Nacer

DELAPLACE Anthony

GESBERT Elie

MCLAY Daniel

QUINTANA Nairo

RUSSIAN Clément

SWIFT Connor

B&B HOTELS P / B KTM

BARTHE Cyril

BONNAMOUR Franck

CHEVALIER Maxime

COQUARD Bryan

GAUTIER Cyril

LEMOINE Cyril

PACHER Quentin

ROLLAND Pierre

TEAM TOTAL ENERGIES

BOASSON HAGEN Edvald

CABOT Jeremy

DE LA PARTE Victor

DOUBEY Fabien

LATOUR Pierre

RODRIGUEZ Carlos

SIMON Julien

TURGIS Anthony

Streaming and tv

Where to see the Tour de France 2021 on live TV and live streaming? It will be possible to follow the Grand Boucle live for free on Rai channels (main channel: Rai 2, the pair of commentators will be composed of Andrea De Luca and Stefano Garzelli) and via satellite on Eurosport 1, Sky channel 210 (commentary by Luca Gregorio and Riccardo Magrini). On both channels, extensive pre and post stage will be broadcast. Not just TV. It will be possible to follow everything also in ive streaming through the free platform RaiPlay.it or the paid ones EurosportPlayer and Dazn.