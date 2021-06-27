Second stage of the Tour de France 2021: in honor of Grandpa Raymond

Mathieu Van der Poel (Alpecin Fenix) won the second stage of the 108th Tour de France, along the 183 km of continuous ups and downs that led the riders from Perros-Guirec to Mûr-de-Bretagne. The grandson of the unforgettable Raymond Poulidor preceded the eternal Slovenian duelists across the finish line Tadej Pogacar (UAE – Team Emirates) e Primoz Roglic (Team Jumbo Visma), arrived with a gap of six seconds at the head of a group of about ten riders, as a consequence of the crushing of the group on the final slope.

The Dutchman thus fulfilled his vow to win the yellow jersey, the perennial object of his grandfather’s desire who, despite finishing the Tour eight times on the podium, had never managed to wear the symbol of primacy. In the overall standings, behind today’s winner, the world champion is in second position Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck Quick Step), eight seconds behind, with the 2020 Tour winner, Tadej Pogacar third at 13 seconds.

This is the sentence of a fraction which, together with that of yesterday, has already shaped the ranking well. At the start, six fled: Anthony Perez (Cofidis), Jonas Koch (Intermarchè-Wanty Gobert), Simon Clarke (Team Qhubeka Nexthash), Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo), Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe) e Jeremy Cabot (Team TotalEnergies).

The group was not interested, given the absolute non-dangerousness of the attackers, the last of which, Theuns, was caught at minus 20 from the arrival, at the beginning of the first ascent on Mur de Bretagne. At this point Van der Poel left, hunting for bonuses coinciding with the sound of the bell. It was not known at the moment but the first passage under the finish line was nothing more than the anticipation of the final outcome of the race.

There Ineos Grenadiers at this point he lined up in command of the platoon, imposing a very high downhill pace. The 12km leading up to the start of the final climb were covered at over 60km / h. At the entrance to the wall, two Azzurri tried their luck without success: Davide Formolo (UAE – Team Emirates) and Italian champion Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious).

Then he left Van der Poel without anyone trying to follow him. Alaphilippe, left alone by the Wolfpack, was trying to limit the damage, but was unable to save the yellow jersey. The Slovenian dioscuri made a selection in front without ever approaching the tulip, which had time to celebrate at the finish, with the finger raised to the sky in honor of Grandfather Poupou, before bursting into exhausted tears.

After two days of extreme emotions, tomorrow we should see a more peaceful stage. There third leg of the 2021 Tour from Redon to Fourgeres, the last in Breton land, it does not present any altitude difficulties in its 150 kilometers. The only pitfall could be caused by the wind causing fans. If this is not the case, the final sprint is a foregone conclusion.