Tim Merlier (Alpecin Fenix) won the third stage of the 108th Tour de France, along the 183 kilometers flat yet winding from Lorient to Pontivy. The Belgian, already winner this year of the Novara stage at the Giro d’Italia, preceded his teammate Jasper Philipsen with the French Nacer Bouhanni (Team Arkea – Samsic) third. The sprint was marked by a dramatic fall of Peter Sagan (Bora – Hansgrohe) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) on the corner 150 meters from the finish. In the overall standings, Mathieu Van der Poel (Alpecin Fenix) retained the yellow jersey with an eight-second lead over world champion Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck Quick Step). Four and four, Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), whose team had the merit of keeping the Ecuadorian out of trouble, moved up to third place with a 31 ”gap.

It was supposed to be a quiet fraction but it wasn’t. Immediately after the start, the breakaway of the day made up of the following five riders: Jelle Wallays (Cofidis), Michael Schär (AG2R-Citroën), Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe), Maxime Chevalier and Cyril Barthe (B & B-KTM). After 30 km the first crash of the day took place involving Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and the Jumbo Visma duo formed by the German Tony Martin and the Dutch Robert Gesink, who was forced to retire. In front, having conquered the GPM of the Côte de Cadoudal and with it the points for the polka dot jersey, the Dutch Schelling got up, leaving the quartet in the lead with an advantage of around two minutes.

At minus ten from the finish, with the group about to retake the fugitives, a new fall cut the platoon in two. Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck Quick Step), David Gaudu (Groupama FDJ) and Miguel Angel Lopez (Team Movistar), among others. One kilometer later it was the turn of Primoz Roglic (Team Jumbo Visma) to end up on the ground, after having curled up with the Italian champion Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) who preceded him. The Jumbo Visma stopped the whole team, except for Wout Van Aert, restarting after almost a minute. It didn’t end there, though: with five kilometers to go, on a curve following a narrow downhill passage, Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) and Simon Clarke (Qhubeka Assos) landed on the ground. He ended up on the two Tadej Pogacar (UAE – Team Emirates) who managed to remain standing but was forced to set foot on the ground, thus losing contact with the leading squad.

The sprint of the Alpecin Fenix ​​was masterfully prepared by the yellow jersey that stretched the group before leaving Philipsen with the task of paving the way for Merlier. The fall that made Sagan and Ewan out, also penalizing others including Colbrelli, allowed the Belgian to win with free rein. Pogacar lost 26 “, slipping in the ranking to sixth place at 39” behind Van der Poel. Roglic’s situation is much more serious, now 20th in the standings with a gap of 1 ′ 35 ”. On the day of the call-up for his fourth Olympics, Vincenzo Nibali is right to smile, finding himself 16th at 55 ‘behind the leader of the race.

What about tomorrow’s stage? Today’s events make it imprudent to dismiss it as another transfer followed by sprinting on the eve of the first time trial of this Tour. The fourth leg from Redon to Fourgeres does not present any altitude difficulties in its 150 kilometers. The only pitfall could be caused by the wind causing fans. If this is not the case, the arrival in the sprint, falls permitting, is taken for granted.