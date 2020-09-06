The 8th stage of the Tour de France, which linked Cazères-sur-Garonne to Loudenvielle, drew many spectators to the roadside, sometimes without masks.

A mountain stage like those which enthusiasts adore, with impressive passes and height differences. Over 141 km, the 8th stage of Tour de France, Saturday September 5, linked Cazères-sur-Garonne (Haute-Garonne) to Loudenvielle (Hautes-Pyrénées), in the Pyrenees. And the spectators jostled at the Col de Peyresourde, as evidenced, among others, this video posted on Twitter.

While the coronavirus epidemic is still raging, these images of happy spectators, sometimes without masks, and screaming at the top of their lungs to encourage their idols, have grieved some internet users. “It’s crazy to see so many people without masks on the slopes of #Tour de France. It’s ugly. What a lack of respect for the runners!“, is scandalized and @nkfb, who identifies as a doctor on Twitter.

What measures had been taken by the public authorities? And were they respected? Response elements.

“Wearing a mask was compulsory on the entire route of the eighth stage in the two departments crossed, Hautes-Pyrénées and Haute-Garonne. The measure was taken by a prefectural decree, which also regulated traffic and parking. for this stage day “, confirms to franceinfo the prefect of Hautes-Pyrénées, Rodrigue Furcy. The instructions were passed on by the prefecture’s Twitter account.

The prefecture had also taken precautions, she assures, to limit the number of spectators at crucial moments of the stage (passages of passes, arrival). In order to respect the sanitary rules decreed by the government, “the tonnage of 5,000 people [nombre de personnes maximal autorisé en un même lieu] has not been exceeded “, says the prefect.

At each place popular with spectators, access restriction measures were taken. “There was three modalities access to the Peyresourde pass, details Rodrigue Furcy. Either by car, by parking in the designated areas [situées à 3 km du col], either by shuttles [accessibles au départ de la gare de Luchon] , either by going up on foot or by bike. The three modalities were managed so as not to exceed the tonnage. For this eighth stage, it is estimated that there were between 1,500 and 2,000 people at the Peyresourde pass, 1,000 people at the Port of Balès and less than 2,000 people at Loudenvielle, at the finish line, where had security screening has been set up, with barrier and access point “. Or less than 5,000 people in all cases.

But the prefect recognizes that all the instructions were not followed to the letter. Also, the critics have some relevance. At the Col de Peyresourde, “at one point, we noticed that the wearing of a mask was not respected”, he admits. The public authorities then “coordinated with the organizer” of the Grande Boucle, Amaury Sport Organization, “so that it broadcasts audio messages reminding the instructions: wearing a mask and barrier gestures. And the Tour de France caravan, for its part, distributed masks.” On the other hand, he adds, he did not have “return of verbalization”. The non-wearing of the mask in the places where it is compulsory can be sanctioned by a fine of 135 euros, recalls the site public service.

The same instructions will be applied at all stages. Starting with that of Sunday September 6, which connects Pau to Laruns, in the Pyrénées-Atlantiques.

