He 2020 tour proposes its second goal up at Mont Aigoual (8.3 kilometers at 4%), after previously climbing The Lusette (11.7 km at 7.3%). At Movistar there is a spirit of revenge after the time they lost Enric Mas (nine seconds) and Alejandro Valverde (21 “) with respect to the rest of the aspirants in the ascent to Orcières-Merlette.” He had the legs and the condition, and i am mad at myself by loss of these 9 “ at the finish line, “he tweeted More. The telephone team hung up Valverde’s statements on their website: “This is the beginning of the race, everyone is very strong and we are close to the best. I have the feeling that little by little we will raise the levelHopefully from Mont Aigoual “.

Mikel Landa, that ended up with the other favorites in Orcières, humor strip to talk about the second mountain stage of this Tour: “Of course I prefer that we face ascents to chronicles or days of nervousness. I I find it well, the ribs hardly bother me after the fall on the way to Nice. I hope perform on a good line to arrive with options to the third week “.

For his part, Primoz Roglic craves yellow from Adam Yates: “One of our objectives is to take the jersey and control the race”. With a victory already in the bag, the Slovenian intends to get into pattern mode as soon as possible, although Tom Dumoulin still refuses to give up his bid for the title: “In the Jumbo we know what we must do, each one of us has our own tasks, and success will depend on its fulfillment. ” Yates said that showing off the leadership is “a joy, despite the fact that it happens due to the penalty to Alaphilippe”. The Ineos, an implacable machine since 2012, seems more fragile this 2020. However, Egan Bernal, current champion, fully trusts his ability … and that of his teammates: “They will appear when the round is decided, in the Alps.” For now touch Mont Aigoual.