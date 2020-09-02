The fifth stage, with 183 between Gap and Privas, it is ideal for sprinters. The goal, on a slight slope, It shouldn’t be too much of a challenge for the fastest men in the pack. There will be two heights of the fourth category, the second of them 16 km from the finish line. After they had no options on Tuesday as it was a mountainous stage, a situation similar to the one that riders will have this Thursday with one day for those of the general, sprinters’ teams will carry the weight.

For the moment, two are those who have managed to raise their arms: Kristoff and Ewan after a spectacular comeback against Bennett. These last two will be the two big favorites for the win again, without ruling out runners like Nizzolo, Bonifazio, Coquard … or Sagan. The Slovakian kept his green jersey for another day, which would be his eighth on the Tour, but he is already tied with Bennett at 83 points.