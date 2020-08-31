The third stage will finally leave Nice for Sisteron. The profile will be presented broken, with three heights of the third category and one of the fourth. An ideal terrain to try to hunt the break, although sprinters will have few options and their teams will have to control. It will be 198 kilometers in which Alaphilippe will try to defend the yellow and it can also be a good victory option for his teammate Sam Bennett, although it is not ruled out to see the French working on the sprint.

On the part of the sprinters, Kristoff was the one who surprised the first and eventful day to take the victory. Even the Norwegian himself acknowledged that it was normal that he did not get the favorites for his recent performances. In addition to Bennett, Ewan, Sagan, Van Aert if the Jumbo decides to work for the Belgian on arrival … an open day. The adventurers of the presumed getaway will also try to rush their options through the four ports (three third and one fourth).