The Tour de France surpasses the equator of competitors with a demanding twelfth stage, not a lot for the attainable actions between the lads of the overall, however due to the space, the route and the nice choices for a profitable getaway. This Wednesday’s day consists of 218 kilometers, the longest of this version, between the cities of Chauvigny and Sarran. The race is already within the Massif Central and they’ll not see the ocean within the remaining days of competitors.

The day has 4 ascents: two fourth class, one third and one second. The final one would be the most demanding, simply 30 kilometers from the end line. Within the race there are 15 Spanish runners left after the abandonment of Rafa Valls and the Basque Ion Izagirre on account of falls. Being a super day for a getaway, a few of the nationals transfer properly in these conditions. It needs to be remembered that the final Spanish triumph on the Tour was for Omar Fraile on the 14th stage of the 2018 Tour ending in Mende. A drought that has now exceeded two years.