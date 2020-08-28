The health protocol that if two runners test positive for coronavirus, the team is out of the race, “we can very well, quickly, after ten days, end up with five or six teams less”, fears the former professional rider, cycling consultant for franceinfo.

The winner of the Tour de France 2020 “will not have the same value as if it had been normal Tour”, believes the former professional rider Jean-François Bernard, cycling consultant at franceinfo, on the eve of the start of the Grande Boucle in Nice. “There will be a race, maybe there will be surprises”, but everything will be “different”, he emphasizes, with a sanitary protocol very strict for the teams involved and for the public who will be masked and kept away from the riders.

franceinfo: With all these precautions, can the Tour de France still remain a popular celebration?

Jean-François Bernard: It’s going to be complicated. We know very well that the Tour, first of all, takes place in July, when the French are on vacation. There, many have returned to work, so it’s not at all the same thing, it will be a different Tour anyway, in terms of the race, in terms of the atmosphere, in terms of everything that is done around the usual Tour, which is a party.

A Tour with undoubtedly less fervor, less communion … Could this be a brake for French riders?

Cycling sport is a sport that takes place among people. It’s the only sport where you can still touch the runners, you can approach them. There, that will not be the case. The race, perhaps, will suffer.

It is clear that when we are on the Tour, when we have escaped, when there is the public, we always give more. Jean-François Bernard, former professional runner to franceinfo

Now, how will the runners react? I don’t know, but it’s still the Tour de France anyway, there will be a race, there may be surprises, certainly even. But that’s how it is, we have no other solutions if we want the Tour to take place.

The rule is that if a team has two cases of Covid-19 in their midst, they must withdraw from the race. Does that mean that the final victory could be played on a simple screening test?

Yes, it can go very quickly, we can very well, quickly, after ten days, end up with five or six teams less. So it won’t have the same value. And for me, anyway, this year’s Tour winner won’t have the same value as if it had been a normal Tour.

You who have lived it for over 30 years, do you have the same impatience to return to the Tour this year?

No, it’s not the same impatience because, for me, the summer is practically over. And what is quite bizarre, since the resumption which dates back about a month, is that all the competitions are linked one after the other, with a schedule completely turned upside down since we have found a Milan-San Remo and a Tour of Lombardy back to back, it feels really weird. Now of course there is still the fervor of the Tour for me, but it won’t be the same as if it took place in July, as usual.

Read also