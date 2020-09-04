How much does it cost to win?
He won the great classic Liège-Bastogne-Liège escaped two in front of Kolobnev. He pays him 100,000 euros into his Monegasque account. It is a sum. At Festina, the cost of stage victories cashed in to Riis and Ullrich, for example, was only 100,000 francs, payable in cash. It’s illegal. An investigation is open. Vino is patiently awaiting the trial in Belgium at the end of 2019, where the ministry is demanding 150,000 euros in fines from the two protagonists and six months in prison. They are paid … Time erases debts. He did well to wait and let it drag. In 2012, at age 39, did he pay Rigoberto Uran at the Olympic Games to let him win in London? The ubiquitous and so funny scenario of his victory in the “sprint” still two, as with Kolobnev, remains in all memories, so caricature. We will await the memories of Rigoberto the Colombian so ridiculous on this line where he turns his head ostensibly to the left while Vino sprints and “surprises” him on the right, 300 meters from the finish. Then, he manages his Astana team with his “baby Vino”, Lutsenko, the champion of Kazakhstan, winner yesterday alone after having exploded his opponents. He immediately won the world championship in Valkenburg at the end of 2012 ahead of a Frenchman, Bryan Coquard. Since then, he has threaded, in spurts, over short periods, up to 10 wins per season like last year, as did his mentor. It was urgent to wait. That’s what Bjarne Riis said to himself, making a resounding comeback in 2020 as manager of a World Tour team present on this Tour, NTT pro Cycling. He also dragged his incredible share of pots and doping confessions. His victory in the 1996 Tour was struck off the charts, but he will be the king of Denmark in 2022 for the big start in Copenhagen, rehabilitated. We are waiting for the comeback of Manolo Saiz and why not that of Lance Armstrong with their proteges. That of Bjarne Riis, Giacomo Nizzolo, very recent champion of Italy and Europe will not wait for him, to win today in Lavaur, without buying his sprint we hope. It is in its ropes at the end of a long traditional stage known as “of transition”, where you will wait for its sprint, while taking a long nap. We wish you. It is urgent to wait you are told. It is the praise of the slowness of this Tour 2020.
