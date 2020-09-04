How much does it cost to win?

Fifty 386-watt stallion riders passed together in the peloton at the top of the Lusette, our first 9.84 km long radar pass at 8%, at an average speed of 19.49 km / h, in 30 minutes and 18 seconds. Our time predicts it is over two minutes late. It is urgent to wait for the Pyrenees to let go of the horses. Except for the Kazakh Lutsenko, He escaped since the 2kilometer of the stage. Despite this, it drove faster, at 20.29 km / h for 398 watts standard in the Lusette. He won 17 years after his spiritual father Alexandre Vinokourov on Le Tour, with more than two minutes too, but ahead of the peloton of favorites. Vinokourov, with a heavy history of casseroles, nicknamed him my “baby Vino”. It’s cute. He didn’t say my test tube baby notice. It is urgent to wait. Vino4ever, as he likes to call himself, waited in 2006 for Manolo Saiz, the spiritual father of Laurent Jalabert to be arrested by the police in the act to take the reins of his team Liberty Seguros, which he called ASTANA by the name of its capital of Kazakhstan and its immense reserves of oil, gas, uranium and therefore silver. Because of the so-called “puerto” blood doping operation, five riders from the team being involved, they could not take the start. He waits for 2007 to repeat the Tour. At the start, he claimed his association with Doctor Ferrari, who was excluded for life in 2012 from any preparation and supervision of athletes. Yet it is said to be active, he and his son settled in Monaco where a multitude of cyclists reside. In 2007, Vinokourov had 15 stitches put in after the 5step following a fall. This does not prevent him from winning in quick succession those of Albi and the most beautiful in the Pyrenees. The newspaper The team do not wait to title ” Vino’s courage “. Lost. He does not wait to be excluded from the Tour de France again the following day because of a homologous transfusion with blood other than his own, detected in his analyzes. Suspended, it is urgent to wait for its big comeback in 2010.

He won the great classic Liège-Bastogne-Liège escaped two in front of Kolobnev. He pays him 100,000 euros into his Monegasque account. It is a sum. At Festina, the cost of stage victories cashed in to Riis and Ullrich, for example, was only 100,000 francs, payable in cash. It’s illegal. An investigation is open. Vino is patiently awaiting the trial in Belgium at the end of 2019, where the ministry is demanding 150,000 euros in fines from the two protagonists and six months in prison. They are paid … Time erases debts. He did well to wait and let it drag. In 2012, at age 39, did he pay Rigoberto Uran at the Olympic Games to let him win in London? The ubiquitous and so funny scenario of his victory in the “sprint” still two, as with Kolobnev, remains in all memories, so caricature. We will await the memories of Rigoberto the Colombian so ridiculous on this line where he turns his head ostensibly to the left while Vino sprints and “surprises” him on the right, 300 meters from the finish. Then, he manages his Astana team with his “baby Vino”, Lutsenko, the champion of Kazakhstan, winner yesterday alone after having exploded his opponents. He immediately won the world championship in Valkenburg at the end of 2012 ahead of a Frenchman, Bryan Coquard. Since then, he has threaded, in spurts, over short periods, up to 10 wins per season like last year, as did his mentor. It was urgent to wait. That’s what Bjarne Riis said to himself, making a resounding comeback in 2020 as manager of a World Tour team present on this Tour, NTT pro Cycling. He also dragged his incredible share of pots and doping confessions. His victory in the 1996 Tour was struck off the charts, but he will be the king of Denmark in 2022 for the big start in Copenhagen, rehabilitated. We are waiting for the comeback of Manolo Saiz and why not that of Lance Armstrong with their proteges. That of Bjarne Riis, Giacomo Nizzolo, very recent champion of Italy and Europe will not wait for him, to win today in Lavaur, without buying his sprint we hope. It is in its ropes at the end of a long traditional stage known as “of transition”, where you will wait for its sprint, while taking a long nap. We wish you. It is urgent to wait you are told. It is the praise of the slowness of this Tour 2020.