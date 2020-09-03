Guillaume Martin, 27, is a young philosopher with a master’s degree from Paris-Nanterre. He wrote in particular the book “Socrates à Vélo”. He is also a professional cyclist. Since 2017, he has finished 23th, 21th and finally 12th of the Tour de France last year. It progresses according to a curve of equation y = 1 + 4 (x2-1) / x4, an asymptote. Science is the asymptote of truth. She constantly approaches and never touches. He is currently 4th of the Tour de France before the 6th step. It is that of my 1st long and hard test radar (see my column # 2). It is that of the terrible col de la Lusette, 9.84 kms at 8%. It should be climbed in less than 30 minutes, to 420 standard watts. It precedes the finish Mont Aigoual, less steep. Guillaume is a good stallion too, of a different type. He doesn’t cheat. He is “ethical”, just like his trainer who has been following him since he was 21, Samuel Bellenoue. To have clues on this ethics, we must see who is the entourage of the athlete and the choice of his associates. Guillaume gained a place yesterday in the general classification, with the penalty of Alaphilippe. Julian and his Belgian team once again played with ethics and fire (see my column # 3). His cousin-trainer gave him supplies outside the authorized zone. It is the great cycling family that takes the opportunity to break the rules. This time it was seen. He was sanctioned. He lost his yellow jersey. One lost, ten found. What is taken is no longer to be taken. But this time, the pas-vu pas-pris did not operate. Guillaume, he never put on the golden fleece. It is almost a Kafkaesque dream to wear it, even for one day. ” I agree with the ambition of the top 10 on the Tour and / or stage victory He told me. Yet he would deserve this overcoat. ” We should invent merit rankings He wrote to me also recently. It is true. It was after a defeat against Russian Vlasov in the Challenge du Mont Ventoux where he finished 3th. Alas, the bio-green jersey does not yet exist.

Remain a philosopher

His trainer, 40, also a bit of a philosopher. He said to himself that his Ornais might not be the best engine of the whole peloton. That Roglic, who finishes his climbs like a bullet and seems unbeatable for two years has certainly, perhaps less talent, perhaps works less well than them in training, but that he “ possesses superior innate and lactic qualities “. Would he be better born, in Trbovlje, in the depths of Slovenia? Samuel’s philosophy is considerate. I think Roglic hardly produces any muscle waste or lactates during col sprints, on the contrary and that is the problem. He’s too oxygenated, too much hemoglobin. Guillaume is a child of Sainte Honorine la Chardonne. I was born nearby, long before him, in La Ferté Macé, the land of the tripe. These are two villages in the Orne. Guillaume joined a Lycée in Flers where I had created a large sports-cycling studies section before training the Festina team. He also agreed to sponsor another sport-studies cycling in Laval that I had also created. I met him during a long interview before his first tour of France for the magazine The cycle, while he was almost unknown. Since then, as through his vélosophie chronicles for the newspaper The world where I also officiated and which I offered to do, or as on other occasions, I try to keep the link. As with other runners, I take stock of them and their opponents. Like his trainer, Guillaume remains a philosopher and cautious about them. He respects them but does not fear them. I encourage him as much as I can. Already, I am trying to help eliminate or weaken the strengths of those who are unethical and those around them. Guillaume assures me that ” ambition will never be his only potion, I want to know what level I can reach: that is the question »(Sic). I take his word for it. He has one. He’s got it. One cannot be more upright in his boots than someone who has written a play such as “Plato vs Platoche”, performed both at the Avignon festival and in the municipal hall of Saint Georges des Groseillers.

Coach

Yet this year, it has taken it a step further. It increased its potential by more than 5% in watts. This can be seen in the field of his performances. So I spoke to Samuel yesterday, his lifelong trainer, to understand. In 1995, I was the only coach of all the professional teams of the Tour de France. Since the Festina trial passed, where I went as a training expert and moral witness, the community and the authorities have understood that academics have as much citizenship as performance physicians. They can give ethical guarantees, more than the gurus, when the mode of preparation. They are safeguards. They do not deal with blood and do not distribute pills or cans, except Alaphilippe’s cousin. Julian is an exception that proves the rule of the big bike family, we know. The good teams have therefore added to their staff about one coach for six riders. A good trainer works with his athlete along four axes: physiological, psychological, technical and knowledge of the activity. Samuel Bellenoue always knew he wanted to be a trainer, as some dream of being a firefighter. He trained exactly as a journeyman of duty also called a journeyman of the tour de France. He also defines himself as an artisan. A talented duathlete, he went from athletics to mountain biking, from south to north, via Vitrolles and the Etupes cyclo-club where he replaced Julien Pinot, Thibaut’s brother trainer, at the head of the performance pole on the road. There he met and trained the youngster Guillaume Martin, 21, but also Adam Yates who is the new yellow jersey! By dint of skills, he was then called by AG2R, Romain Bardet’s team. He was nevertheless allowed to continue training Guillaume who was leader of the Belgian second division team Wanty. This should not overshadow AG2R, in the first division.

Alternatives

He then carried out a thesis on altitude in parallel. He is now considered THE specialist in hypoxia training, one of the alternatives to doping to boost his performance, unless we do both. He became an alchemist of the gold bar that is his foal Ornais. He accompanies him throughout his 32,000 kilometers covered in the year with many courses on the side of Etna, in Sierra Nevada, but also in Prémanon in the Jura, in a hypoxic chamber. Guillaume joined Cofidis in the first division this year. He took his lifelong coach in his luggage. Both work on refractometric hydration and cardiac variability to gauge recovery for example, but also with a dietician. Samuel spends 60 days a year at altitude for training courses. To prepare for the Tour de France, they spent almost the entire month of July “up there” for a big “training block”. Their affection is mutual. They appreciate each other with their heads on their shoulders. They have in common the respect for these damn values ​​of sport, which are also much overused. When we offered them internally, “turnkey”, the use of these “ketones”, synthesized chemicals that promote recovery that the Ineos, Jumbo Visma and Quickstep teams for example use extensively, they said no. In full consciousness, they considered that it was unethical, the “in vitro”, and the magic drinks. The principle of “anything that is not prohibited is authorized”, for them, it is as for Cyrano de Bergerac, it is: “no thank you! “.

” By dint of work and in vivo research, by refining our internships, we have gained our 10 to 20 watts. Now Guillaume can follow without suffering The coach told me.

” I took off my power meter to lighten my bike. I will see if I can contribute, by my actions, to continuing to write my history at the Tour. I hope I won’t stop there, it would be a shame! », The coach told me.

Science is the asymptote of truth. It constantly approaches and never touches, of course. But Guillaume trained him would still deserve to take the yellow jersey tonight, even if he doesn’t need it. Samuel the trainer would then also carry it on his shoulders.