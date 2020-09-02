Two Slovenes arrived wheel after wheel at Orcières Merlette ahead of all the others. The final slope was swallowed in 13 minutes and 28 seconds for the 5.54 kilometers of our first test radar of this 2020 Tour, at 26.68 km / h, for 442 standard watts of average power. Our best prediction was 13 min 40 sec (see chronicle # 2). It’s twelve seconds better. The whole peloton was confined to a role of follower behind the teammates of the winner of the Balkans. It was “drafting”, aspiration on slopes of more than 7%. Some put their hands on the back of the handlebars, as on the flat, as in the greatest hours of EPO champions. Sepp Kuss the American, for 1 minute 48 seconds, made a last monstrous stint at 525 watts stallion to launch his leader, hands on the back of the handlebars. Crazy. Tadej Pogacar, 21, arrived in the shadow of Primoz Roglic, in the shadow of Slovenia.

Shadow and light

Certain facts and cases, the recent Aderlass of blood doping for example, have nevertheless shed light on this country. Primoz and Tadej were the first to resume post-Covid19 competitive cycling for their national championship at the end of June where they obviously finished first and second. This small country does not have a good press. Is right. It seems to be a hub of this blood doping, in connection with the mafia. Almost half of the elite professional Slovenian runners in this no man’s land or doping El Dorado, as I am told, have been suspended. Soft investigations are in progress, the ramifications with certain Arab princes who own cycling teams on Le Tour are established. I even receive alarming information in a private message. From Brittany, I’m not going to go there to check. It’s not my job. It is dangerous it seems. It is not recommended unlike autologous blood transfusions or autotransfusions in many circles, artistic or sports. They are always totally undetectable. It is the ultimate in doping. You have to dare. It’s a choice. You just need to have certain complicity, some logistical and human resources. Then you have to find a cushy place to self-transfuse small pockets regularly, to “get the cherry on top”.

Landis

Ten years after his victory in 2006, Floyd Landis, winner of the Tour de France on Sunday 23, then declared positive for a test on Thursday 27, for testosterone, became my friend. I saw him at the end of July 2016 at the end of the Tour that I spent with him in Paris. One of my sons did a one-month internship with him in Leadville. He has a company that sells the products of cannabis cultivation. It’s legal there. Floyd took it all. It’s a man. He’s funny, what’s more. His testimony notably helped to bring down Lance Armstrong. The most striking thing about the discussions that we have had and that I have recorded concerns this blood doping that he associated with growth hormones. His ease, his incredible efficiency which allowed him just before the Tour to test himself at 500 watts in his 7-minute test bump in the USA. He knew he was ready thanks to the change of blood. In 2006, he was given during the Tour, in front of cameras around the world, a small gift by a friend who played fan, just after some arrivals in the public area. He would then put it in his back jersey pocket thanking his fan-donor. It contained his bag of blood to be injected within half an hour with the appropriate kit to do so. He injected himself with three pockets during this victorious Tour where he did an incredible feat, a ride that lifted and marked the entire cycling world because it was so beautiful. To the point where, when a current runner does one of the same ilk, we say: ” make a Landis “. That says it all.

If I ask former drug addicts to talk to me, whether they are Dutch or Danish and I ask them the question:

– “How would you do in 2020 with the new Adams controls, longitudinal monitoring?” “

All answer me:

– ” Like before. Change in my blood with growth hormones, plus corticosteroids at the right times. I would be wary of testosterone though. It’s risky. The blood, the bags, it’s the best ”.

On this Tour, only the Colombians can beat the Slovenes. Si Quintana regains its level of February and its compatriots the one they had during their National Tour, in January. About Colombians, nothing is told but fairy tales. Their country is an anti-doping disaster. It is much more distant and remote than Slovenia. There won’t be any Aderlass blood trafficking case there. Just for the show, it would be good for a Colombian trio to make a Landis in 2020, collective.

Roglic who comes from ski jumping and the young Pogacar arrived on the cycling scene not long ago. They are among the new prodigies who win everything in mountain stage races. I would like Roglic, in ten years, to become my friend too, even if he is not funny, him. He could tell me if his scheduled victory tasted like new blood or fresh blood.