” So, are you better? “. This question is systematically asked to me at the start of the Tour de France. I then breathe gently, (in my mask this year), thoughtfully, as if I was thinking for a long time. Just as systematically, while waiting for my answer which does not come quickly, those who ask me the question also whisper to me, invariably: ” it would be necessary to say it and write it that it is better, all the same! “.

By coming to question me, my interlocutors are looking for the pygmalion effect, or the Rosenthal & Jacobson effect. It is “a self-fulfilling prophecy that causes an improvement in a subject’s performance, depending on the degree of belief in his success coming from an authority or his environment.” They want to reassure themselves about the health of the peloton, as we used to say when talking about doping in general, before. This is not to be confused with the coronavirus which replaces in 2020 the old subject in the conversations, now.

It’s convenient, notice. It remains sanitary.

The more they are a fan of runners, the more my interlocutors need to be reassured. They doubt, even if they are permanently subjected to the “love-bombing” of the bubble, the jar that is the Tour if they are there. As so much on the big loop is opaque, manipulated, hidden, imposed, distorted, organized with official hypocrisy, authority and aplomb, the consequences of the cheat-theft-lie triptych that stick to the cycling shorts are hard to appreciate. at their fair value. I can, like some however, measure this improvement thanks to the performances, or with the naked eye, or thanks to the discussions with the riders, but always “off the record”.

It would be better

It’s better. To paraphrase Amadou Hampâté Bâ, as I did during a conference which caused a scandal not long ago, I can no longer say that a runner who dies is a pharmacy that burns. They no longer systematically inject a dozen different products into their veins every day, as when Laurent Jalabert, who comments on television, reigned supreme over the peloton. We can no longer make him sit down this whole peloton, as he did in 1998 to protest against police raids in hotels, before fleeing the Tour, while his manager said “we put a finger in the ass of the Tour ”. It is true. Everyone is more polite, there is no longer a boss and the police guard the crossroads. It’s better. It is more and more difficult to buy a stage from an opponent. They are worth too much. The collars are no longer systematically mounted like derate by 40 Eddy Merckx, mouths closed, with hematocrit rates approaching 60%.

Even if, before the second arrival in Nice, Julian Alaphillipe, to win it, escape and put on the yellow jersey, set a new record for the rise of the four paths at an average of 29.5 km / h on a slope at 5.7%. There have to be exceptions that prove the rule. He can win today at Orcières Merlette after 5.54 kilometers at 7.1%, in less than 14 minutes at more than 24 km / h. He grimaces a little “Loulou”, that’s his stage nickname. With a few exceptions, things are better. The technologies for cheating with engines or the like are under control.

– ” Dope, yeah, well, but use motors, so there, no, that’s cheating», We hear.

Omerta

I also asked a question to a few riders who shone at the end of the “Critérium du Dauphiné”, the final mountainous preparatory event which brought together all the favorites of this Tour de France:

– “What do you think of the general level? “.

The best, short answer is from one of them:

– “The general level? High, too high ”.

He does not express himself, does not want to talk too much about it, like the others. In 2020, they will not speak openly in front of the microphones. It is agreed like that. This is called the law of silence, the omertà. Have you heard from a single rider from the start that things are getting better? A single accredited journalist, after the performances he saw at the Critérium du Dauphiné, did he ask a single little question about the best health status, excluding conoravirus? No. If things get better, we should nevertheless say it and write it down! So, is the question being asked to me?

I know it is not getting better. It is not so much on the side of the runners as on that of the mafia milieu which surrounds them. Omertà is the mafia. The mafia is also intimidation which has another name, the camorra. Because I answer and write my columns for more than 20 years, I am made to feel that I have to be silent. Proof of this is Sunday before the start in Nice. To reach the departure village press room, I have to walk. I pass in the middle of the street where the buses and bicycles are stored. These are the paddocks. Some spectators are very close but behind the metal handles. This year, coronavirus requires, only team members, with their “bubbles” and a few journalists are admitted. However, I am allowed to go to the entrances, with my badge, relaxed, like the other years. I didn’t break in, I have my mask on, I stay away from things and people, the runners didn’t get off their buses, I’m far from a fan. I take some pictures of the bikes.

Almost finally out of the zone, the technical director of the Tour de France, the “n ° 2”, on edge, accosted me. I trained his sister and ran a few races with him in Normandy, a (very) long time ago. He knows who I am. I followed his career in cycling. He followed mine in my columns. He doesn’t like them. It’s in the jar. In 2008, regulator on the Tour de France, he tried to prevent me from following in Cholet with my newspaper press vehicle Release, the winner Stefan Schumarer, whom I targeted with others openly in the columns of the newspaper. The German will win, take the yellow jersey like Alaphilippe. He will sign up for the season 2009 for Quick Step-Innergetic, Julian’s team. But in October before integrating it, several positive controls at CERA, EPO said third generation, during the Tour, are made public.

This technical director asks me for my badge. I recognized him behind his mask. I call him by his first name.

– “Thierry ?! “

There, cerberus, he rejoices and strikes a:

– ” That’s good ! “

Too happy, linking word to gesture, he grabs the badge by the two cords with his hand and with a very sharp blow downwards, unclips it. It hurts the back of the neck. He adds :

– “You will be on duty!” (of the Tour) ”.

I am not 12 years old. Does he know? I no longer have a badge. I can’t go to the press room to work anymore. The last one who tried to snatch this sesame badge from me was Bernard Hinault, in 2013, in Avranches. After his career, he was in charge of public relations and podium protocol for the Tour de France. He didn’t like it, but then not at all my style in my newspaper columns The world, it either. He had gripped the cords, cursing me, but the people around us, he had let go. Sunday, nobody surrounded us in the street of the paddocks.

Bernard is the last French winner of the Tour de France which he won 5 times. The last one was 35 years ago. Thierry has only won one stage of the Tour of Normandy in his 13-year career in the professional ranks. But it is stronger than Bernard in camorra to try to impose the omertà. We must recognize this quality. He’s getting better.