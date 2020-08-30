Last Tuesday, 5 a.m. I receive a video from a member of an opposing Deceuninck-Quick Step team. Sporting director Davide Bramati “made his pockets” behind the young Belgian, Remco Evenepoel, lying on the ground after falling eight meters into a ravine in the final of the Tour of Lombardy. He doesn’t know he’s being filmed. I am thinking of a noir novel that I drafted in 2007 after meeting Jean-Bernard Pouy, a Parisian writer. It begins with a fatal fall, inspired by that of one of my former foals, cyclist Andrei Kivilev, in 2003. His trainer is the first on the spot. Quickly, with the same gesture as Bramati, rather than taking care of him, he tries to hide in his pocket a bottle which he picks up. A journalist surprises him. The novel begins. 6:55 am I tweet the video asking Bramati the question: “What are you stealing from him like this?” “. The tweet is seen and commented on over 200,000 times! The Union cycliste opens an investigation. Asked by the Corriere della Sera, Bramati does not answer, then says: “I do not remember. Maybe I took off the bars, maybe the freezes, maybe the radio. ” He lies. His omnipotent manager Lefevere comes to the rescue. He talks about what would be a “topette”, a mini-cup for the end of the run containing in particular caffeine. Some riders told me that in this team it was called the “bomba”. We can also think that it was a 4G modem. It’s forbidden. There is now a system that can collect multiple useful information on a multitude of opposing meters, in real time. In 1994, to win his first stage in the Tour, Richard Virenque had an eye on the large heart rate monitor attached to the handlebars of his last opponent Laudelino Cubino: “I saw that he was at 192 beats / minute. I knew he was over-revving and left. “Since then, miniaturized on-board tools have evolved. You can spy live heart rate, watts, pedaling cadence and even the blood sugar of opponents equipped with bracelets or patches, who transmit their rate by radio wave at short distance to their meter. We know how long an opponent can hold out and therefore better manage his efforts. Virenque, a pioneer in all types of cheating? It is Saturday. It is 2 p.m., the Tour sets off. I think of another visionary writer. Maurice G. Dantec, in 1999, published a fiction, Babylon Babies. He anticipated 2017 by speaking of a mercenary warrior in the pay of the mafia who had a medical kit including boxes of advanced methamphetamines, transcutaneous patches, auto-injectable capsules, tablets, each of them fulfilling a specific function. : strengthening of sensory or motor activity, fight against fatigue, oxygenation, red blood cell level, memory tone, etc. “Stronger than a Tour de France cycling peloton,” he joked, “war is a science that allows no error. We are at war, the runners too, in Nice. I think of the Marseillais Jean-Claude Izzo, another author of black novels, who wrote: “History necessarily takes the paths of reality. This is where everything plays out, in reality, and the horror in reality exceeds – and by far – all possible fictions. “Cycling, passion made profession, always halfway between tragedy and light, echoes, as it should, what threatens us with this Remco Evenepoel affair and this 2020 Tour.