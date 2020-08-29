We’re not going to lie to each other. Like every summer, there will be no positive doping controls during the Tour de France, let alone this year. The last exclusions from the test for proven cheating date back to 2012 with Fränk Schleck for using xipamide and to 2015 with Luca Paolini for using cocaine. Just trifle. Since then, nothing, while some have cheated using many means. Doping, technological fraud, we talk about it long before the Tour or after, the winter. It’s an off-season debate. The laboratories were closed during the lockdown. Some have reopened, not all. The general concern is with other tests which do not concern the blood, nor the urine, but the Covid19.

Xavier Bigard, the “expert” doctor of the Union Cycliste Internationale is only concerned with the health protocol against this virus, like so many people present on the Tour. So who can you trust? Who can you trust to detect cheaters and their accomplices, those who will unfairly prevent talented athletes who play fair game from succeeding? Many of them now want to “clean” cycling. They are eager not to give in to too many temptations in order to be successful, by choice. They are educated. They resist. Some are French. Alas, they still risk in 2020 to undergo passive doping, thoroughly in the wheels of trains that we thought forgotten since those of Banesto, US Postal, Sky. They will therefore not be ranked according to their merit. They will run out.

Who to trust ?

To official anti-doping agencies? They’re on stand-by anyway. They only exist, say some, to give the illusion that their business and communication funds are functioning. It is true that some cover cheaters, under the influence of politicians. To the police ? They are busy with traffic and respecting barrier gestures. To journalists? No investigation service worthy of the name exists anywhere. Many are busy making up what they say and hiding what they might know. No controversy, “feel good”. In any case, they will no longer have direct access to the race bubble for any information. The Gazette is sufficient with official announcements. To the public who are not fans? Although his critical lucidity is far superior to that of yesteryear, naivety is also a goodwill. The public listens to television through a disinformation channel from former runner consultants who know music. To runners and their support? Keeping quiet is part of their job. It is still based on learning to lie, hypocrisy and the fear of losing one’s job.

From then on, only our indirect evidence remains: the WATTS. They measure the performance of runners thanks to our “RADARS” that we have installed virtually for 20 years during all these years with Frédéric Portoleau, on all international events. With km / h, we measure power in watts. We flash then, or not. We know how to calculate with now indisputable precision, indirectly, using the times of ascent, these muscular powers, the old horse-power (735.5 watts), that the runners develop in the crucial places. Watts systematically determine the powerful, the winners of the Grand Tours. The jockey on his bike who develops the most horsepower or watts on average, flashed by our radars, he wins. The one who finished second on the podium is also the second watts pusher in the passes. And so on. Our method was for a time doomed to complaining, by ignorant people.

“Mr. watts”

Our method was laughed at in 2000. I was pejoratively called “Mr. Watts”, when few runners understood this notion, only using heart rate to manage their efforts. In 2020, things have changed. All team coaches now swear by watts. Better, many provide us with their files measured directly with the sensors-counters of the bikes. They confirm our indirect calculations. Thus, we have built up an incredible exhaustive database of the performances of runners of the past, present and future for (too) early talents. We know the records, in time and in watts, of all the climbs already taken. We know that doping can increase performance by up to 10%. We have a plethora of testimonials to support it. To sort the wheat from the chaff between a logical progression and another too impressive and sudden to be honest, we also rely on the knowledge that we have, sometimes intimate but without connivance, informed, of the runners and their entourage, in the field. Some bodies that are part of “intelligence”, and with which we share some of our data, join us. This is how we set limits in performance. We started classifying them in a book in 2013 (free download) *.

“Green, yellow, orange, red”

Some remain human, in the green zone, even if some runners also obtain them by cheating … Others are classified as suspect, in the yellow zone. They are miraculous in the orange zone. We see red with the category of “mutants”. Those who have been able to pedal regularly in long collars above 450 Watts Etalon, such as Indurain, Pantani, Ullrich, Armstrong, Riis, Contador, Basso and Jalabert. She almost disappeared. However, the performances of riders in the preparatory events for the Tour de France 2020 make us fear a resurgence of this kind of exploits. At the very least, suspect performers above 410 Watts Etalon (average calculated on all LONGS radars, which last more than 20 minutes), could join the category of miraculous, above 430 Watts Etalon. This year we have installed no less than six long radars and four short radars, less than 20 minutes in ascent time, the runners then develop more watts. They will all allow us to finely estimate and know, more than any pseudo blood, urine or technological analysis, where the fraudsters are located, and at what level of cheating. In the table below, we present our 2020 speed cameras.

“ Predictions “

We also predict the times of victors, like Nostradamus! It is sometimes astounding. We are rarely denied in these predictions, or even by a few seconds. You can have fun calculating yourself with your stopwatch while watching TV. The Watts Etalon, the unit we have created that corresponds to the performance of a rider who weighs 70 kg to better compare the performance between light and heavy, risk exceeding human limits at the end of the Tour for several leaders. . It won’t be just for one or a few rare runners as we have seen since the end of the Armstrong era in the various editions since 2011. It was getting better. We fear a step backwards.