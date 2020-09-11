THE JOURNEY

New mountain day this Friday within the Tour de France on a route of 191.5 kilometers between Châtel-Guyon and the ultimate climb to Puy Mary, in Pas de Peyrol. The cyclists will head to Clermont-Ferrand to start out the primary climb of the day, the Col de Ceyssat (1st, 10.2 kilometers at 6.1%). From right here you should have a positive terrain earlier than ascending the Col de Guéry (third, 7.8 km. 5%). After their descent the runners will face one other new climb, the Montée de La Stèle (2nd, 6.8 km. At 5.7%). After crowning, they are going to face a downhill space and a positive part on the best way to the Lanobre intermediate dash earlier than reaching Saignes to climb the Côte de l’Estiade (third, 3.7 km. At 6.9%). After crowning, they are going to proceed to climb to face a pungent terrain through which they can even ascend the Côte d’Anglards-de-Salers (third, 3.5 km. At 6.9%) earlier than the street steeps up once more earlier than the ascent to Col de Neronne, second class with its 3.8 kilometers at 9.1% that may distribute bonus seconds on the prime. After crowning the cyclists they are going to have a number of flat kilometers earlier than the ultimate ascent to Puy Mary – Pas de Peyrol, first-class with its 5.4 kilometers at 8.1% and the final 2.4 kilometers of ascent to greater than 11% of common and ramps as much as 15% slope.