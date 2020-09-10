THE JOURNEY
The peloton faces this Thursday the longest day of this version on a 218-kilometer route between Chauvigny and Sarran. The riders can have a comparatively uneventful begin to the stage as they cross via the Le Dorat intermediate dash earlier than reaching Rancon to enter an space of foul terrain that may take them to the primary scoring climb of the day, the Côte de Saint-Martin- Terressus (4th, 1.5 km. To eight.8). From right here they may experience once more via a tough space earlier than the Côte d’Eybouleuf (4th, 2.8 kilometers at 5.2%). After the ascent they may have a good space earlier than getting into an space of slopes previous to the final 55 kilometers, the place the race will get harder with the climb to the Côte de la Croix du Pey (third, 4.8 km. At 6%) and, above all, with the ascent to Suc au Might, second class with 3.8 kilometers at 7.7% and which can distribute bonus seconds to the primary to go excessive earlier than going through its descent and a collection of steep slopes previous to the end line by digging upwards in Sarran.
