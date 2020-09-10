THE JOURNEY

The peloton faces this Thursday the longest day of this version on a 218-kilometer route between Chauvigny and Sarran. The riders can have a comparatively uneventful begin to the stage as they cross via the Le Dorat intermediate dash earlier than reaching Rancon to enter an space of ​​foul terrain that may take them to the primary scoring climb of the day, the Côte de Saint-Martin- Terressus (4th, 1.5 km. To eight.8). From right here they may experience once more via a tough space earlier than the Côte d’Eybouleuf (4th, 2.8 kilometers at 5.2%). After the ascent they may have a good space earlier than getting into an space of ​​slopes previous to the final 55 kilometers, the place the race will get harder with the climb to the Côte de la Croix du Pey (third, 4.8 km. At 6%) and, above all, with the ascent to Suc au Might, second class with 3.8 kilometers at 7.7% and which can distribute bonus seconds to the primary to go excessive earlier than going through its descent and a collection of steep slopes previous to the end line by digging upwards in Sarran.