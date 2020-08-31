TODAY’S JOURNEY

The third stage of the Tour de France presents an ideal route to search for the escape on a 198-kilometer route between Nice and Sisteron. The start of the stage can invite the formation of a break with a terrain with several slopes before the first climb of the day, Col du Pilon (3rd, 8.4 km. At 5.1%) and, almost without rest , to Col de la Faye (5.3 km. at 4.8%). From here they will roll through a stinking terrain that will continue to incline upwards with steep slopes such as Col de Valferrière and Col de Luens (both non-scoring). The climb to Col des Lèques (3rd, 6.9 km. At 5.4%) will be the last great difficulty of the day before facing a rapid descent that will take them to a more favorable terrain before the last level of the day, the Col de l’Orme (4th, 2.7 km. at 5%). From here the group could accelerate to contest the Digne-les-Bains intermediate sprint before facing another favorable area in the last 40 kilometers on the way to the final finish in Sisteron