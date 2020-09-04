THE JOURNEY

The peloton faces this Friday the seventh stage of the Tour de France on a 168 kilometer route between Millau and Lavaur. The start of the stage will not be easy with several steep slopes and the climb to the Côte de Luzençon (3rd, 3.1 km. At 6.1%), which could lead to the formation of the escape. From here the cyclists will ride through a stinky terrain before a favorable area and another slope prior to the intermediate sprint of Saint-Sernin-sur-Rance to face the great difficulty of the day, the Col de Peyronnenc (3rd category, 14.5 km 3.9%). From here they will have a more favorable area that will be halted with the climb to the Côte de Paulhe (4th, 1.1 km. At 7%), and then continue rolling through a favorable area towards Castres before facing the last 40 practically flat kilometers to the Lavaur goal.