THE JOURNEY

New mountain day in the Massif Central this Thursday in the Tour de France with a route of 191 kilometers between Le Teil and Mont Aigual. The first 120 kilometers will not have outstanding difficulties for cyclists except for some steep slopes. After the Saint-Hippolyte-du-Fort intermediate sprint, the race will begin to get tougher with the climb to Cap de Coste (3rd, 2.1 kilometers at 7.3%). After several flat kilometers the runners will enter the hard chained final. First with the climb to Col des Mourèzes (3rd, 6.1 km. 4.8%) and, with hardly any descent, they will begin the climb to the demanding Col de la Lusette, first class with its 11.7 kilometers at 7, 3% that will also grant bonus seconds at the top. After crowning, the cyclists will hardly have rest to face the arrival at Mont Aiguoual, with an 8.3 kilometer climb at 4%, where the finish line is located.