Poitiers (Vienne), particular correspondent.

In biking philosophy, confronted with a universe that should try to consider the problematic acceleration of predictable phenomena, we might name it a tremor of time, a sort of disorientation, the imminence of one thing that causes fears and rumors. Even essentially the most critical world, essentially the most inflexible because the Tour could be, even the outdated order, if it by no means yields to the demand for justice, generally yields to nervousness. This September 9, for the eleventh stage between Châtelaillon-Plage and Poitiers (167.5 km), the chroniceur crossed the Marais poitevin, telling himself that a part of the caravan was going to sink into these marshes developed by man from the eleventh century, and that it will emerge from these canals and channels dug by generations of ancestors solely by striving to have a look at actuality. Midway by way of the Tour, it stays fairly uncooked: by no means have the pedal-riders appeared so misplaced, so uncertain of their established social physique, as if we felt them on the mercy of their very own demons, stripped as they’re of habits and customs. heirs to a practice they believed to be intangible.

The virus in everybody’s thoughts

Chased by the virus for the reason that spring, with out figuring out whether or not they may escape the specter of exclusion from their staff for 2 circumstances of Covid sufferers, our convicts in September are nonetheless strolling within the unknown. For the reason that setting apart of the “constructive” Christian Prudhomme (a primary) and of 4 members of the employees of AG2R La Mondiale, Cofidis, Ineos and Mitchelton Scott, the peloton has been holding its breath. The palpable turmoil mingles with the enjoyment of being there and there, current, though doubtlessly on borrowed time. For as soon as, the stress of being caught by the patrol for doping points is totally second. Let’s pinch ourselves to consider it, the virus takes priority over many different issues and monopolizes energies. “All of us thought of it, we had been afraid of getting a constructive check. I’m completely happy that the race can proceed ”, instructed for instance Primoz Roglic, the wearer of the yellow jersey. Many groups had additionally taken the lead in finishing up PCR samples internally, judging that between Good and La Rochelle the nine-day interval was too lengthy.

Allow us to not neglect that the subsequent and remaining assessments shall be carried out subsequent Sunday and Monday, one week from the Champs-Élysées. Keep in mind additionally that if just one member of the 4 groups talked about above seems to be “covid”, they should pack up. Let’s anticipate the situation. Think about that Romain Bardet, Guillaume Martin and Egan Bernal, even adverse ones, discover themselves thrown out of the ordeal earlier than the Alps. What concerning the sporting equity of the occasion? And what conclusion would we draw if the Jumbo ‘hornets’ all got here house with two positives and the Slovenian was compelled to show his again on the race as he dominated the general? Clearly, runners aren’t the one ones waking up scared. The organizers and the UCI will need to have a really dangerous evening. A phrase is usually sufficient to freeze the passion, to plunge the 163 survivors into the indeterminate: concern.

Stronger than Lance Armstrong

Particularly since one other concern seizes the Tour: that of rumor. It plagues temporal period, though nobody actually talks about it, besides behind the scenes. The case even went unnoticed. Within the Pyrenees, on Sunday September 6, the document for the climb of the Marie Blanque cross was certainly smashed by the duo Tadej Pogacar (UAD) and Primoz Roglic (Jumbo), in 17 minutes 36 seconds, with 452 customary watts. Surprisingly, Lance Armstrong didn’t react. He ought to have. Since 2005, it was he who held the earlier benchmark efficiency (17’59 ”). As if the coronavirus has reached the reactivity of the Texan …

The day earlier than this surrealist ascent, a number of phrases from Egan Bernal, title holder, had already intrigued the chroniceur. We had been on the night of the stage resulting in Loudenvielle, through the horrible port of Balès (HC) and the Col de Peyresourde (1st cat.). The Colombian, completely happy to be nonetheless within the recreation, stated: “I did not waste time on the riders within the normal classification, Roglic and the others. It was actually very arduous (when Roglic attacked – Editor’s word). Particularly the primary a part of the final climb. Dumoulin (Jumbo) printed a really excessive tempo. I felt like I could not sustain with this tempo to the highest, however I seemed on the numbers, and it was not attainable that they might. maintain till the tip. I attempted to handle. “ You learn that proper … When, in the identical sentence, the phrases “Numbers” and ” Not attainable “ come out of the mouth of a possible winner, there isn’t a want to show right into a phenomenologist or a specialist within the catastrophes foretold. As Georges Braque repeated: “Proof tires the reality. “

For a bit, the chroniceur would neglect the stage of the day, as gloomy as it’s plain. There was after all the good escape of Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ), reviewed nicely earlier than time period. Allow us to not increase an excessive amount of the hideous rags of the hierarchy towards freedom. The ultimate flight, promised to a sprinter, was dominated by the Australian Caleb Ewan (Lotto). The tremor of time will await the reliefs of the Massif Central – or not.