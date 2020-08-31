Several personalities, including the mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi, and the Minister of Education, Jean-Michel Blanquer, were photographed without a mask in a VIP area near the start of the Tour. But they were eating and having a drink.

A second stage and a first controversy. While the French Julian Alaphilippe was awarded, at the arrival of the stage in Nice, the yellow jersey of the Tour de France on August 30, an apparently banal photograph was relayed on social networks.

Old regime and health laws: When you watch the beggars being arrested for not wearing a mask by the constabulary from your official stand. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/4OjG0TZBkE – Alexis Poulin (@ Poulin2012) August 30, 2020

We see Prince Albert II of Monaco talking with boxer Conor McGregor on a platform stamped with the Tour de France logo, not far from the Minister of National Education, Jean-Michel Blanquer, the mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi , and other guests in a relaxed atmosphere.

Problem: none of the personalities appear masked, even though the wearing of a mask has been compulsory since August 20 throughout the territory of the Alpes-Maritimes from 8 a.m. to midnight, including outdoors on the public highway, for people over 11, indicates the prefectural decree.

“Clean ! (…) At the same time, 100 m away, citizens were fined and violated for not wearing the #MasqueObligatoire “, thunders a Twitter user recalling the violent arrest of two people on August 29 for not wearing the mask, as reported West France. “The masks are only for the plebs”, gets angry Jean-Christophe Picard, municipal councilor of Nice from the Ecologiste group. Franceinfo wanted to verify the authenticity of the photograph and of the accusations made against the personalities.

The photo is very authentic, as another photo published by Release : but the scene dates from Saturday August 29 (and not from the 30th) when the big start of the Tour de France took place. She was captured by BFMTV reporter Johan Rouquet “at 13:39”, just before being posted on Twitter.

A nice quartet: Prince Albert II of Monaco – Mc Gregor – Blanquer – Estrosi in the presidential basket in front of the presentation of the riders just before the start. # TDF2020 # Nice06 pic.twitter.com/lAAECWEnSk – Johan Rouquet (@JohanRouquet) August 29, 2020

“With my colleague JRI, we were heading towards the starting line”, recalls Johan Rouquet, contacted by franceinfo, “while the presentation of the running teams took place. Behind us, facing this presentation, there was the Tour de France village for partners and the media (…) and a sort of VIP platform “, details the journalist, who claims to have taken this photo only to immortalize “the beautiful world” present on the platform, without even realizing that none of the guests wore a mask.

For Johan Rouquet, the absence of protective masks can be explained very simply: the personalities “were drinking and eating petits fours”. In the photo, a guest present on the left is indeed holding a glass, just like the sovereign of Monaco on another photo from the same series that Franceinfo has obtained.

The mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi (center), the sovereign Albert of Monaco and his wife Charlene (right) and other personalities attend the presentation of the teams of Tour de France riders, on Saturday, August 29, 2020, in Nice. (JOHAN ROUQUET)

“I took this photo at the wrong time “, concedes the journalist, claiming to have seen Christian Estrosi and the Tour guests wearing a mask come down “five minutes later to give the start”, a mask that they wore all the rest of “the day”, he says, which seems to corroborate several pictures taken that day.

From g. on the right, the Minister for Sports, Roxana Maracineanu, Laura Tenoudji and her husband, the mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi, Charlène and Albert II of Monaco, before the start of the first stage of the Tour de France, in Nice, on August 29, 2020 (KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)

Contacted by France 3 Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, the press service of the mayor of Nice provides the same justification: “The photo was taken in a private dining area, so like in any restaurant, people take off their masks to eat and drink.”, specifies the team of Christian Estrosi (LR), also adding that “during the day, the personalities” did not remove their mask “At no moment (…) except to eat “.

If it does not comment on the absence of wearing a mask and physical distancing between the guests, the organization of the Tour de France confirms to franceinfo that it was indeed a private space offering food and drink , as the departure villages do to receive their partners, accredited persons and guests of the cycling competition.

For the rest, the organization has developed a health protocol to ensure the smooth running of the competition, in particular limiting the size of the public to 500 people during departures and arrivals and requiring organizers and accredited journalists to undergo a PCR screening test.

