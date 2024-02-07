This February 7, the Second Stage took place, which began at 11:00 am, a race carried out by the municipalities of Paipa, Tunja, Ventaquemada, Regreso, Tunja, Paipa, Duitama and Santa Rosa de Viterbo, for a total of 169 kilometers.

The race went on normally, in fact there were some moments in which some cyclists were seen heating up the fight, with the aim of separating themselves from the peloton and taking advantage.

During the tour it was observed how Esteban Villareal, Javier Jamaica, Bernardo Suaza, Efren Santos, Mounir El Azhari and Daniel Mendez became some of the cyclists who managed to separate themselves from the peloton, but not by much.

At one point, from 6 cyclists, there were 21, a group in which Egan Bernal, Nairo Quintana (winner of the first stage), Fernando Gaviriaamong other runners, who without thinking would get a big surprise when they ran into two dogs during a straight line, just 68 kilometers to finish the Stage, causing the athletes to fall.

In accordance with Soccer Network, José Aramayo (member of the Swift Carbon Pro Cyling team) and Cristian Pita (Team Banco Guayaquil) were two of the cyclists most affected by the blowsbecause they had to be attended to by the assistant cars of the teams to which they belonged, forcing them to separate from the other runners.

The Tour Colombia 2.1 began on February 6 and will continue until the 11th of the same monththis race, in which great figures of cycling will compete, such as Nairo Quintana, Egan Bernal and Rigoberto Urán, will have a route of 799 kilometers, divided into six stages, which mix both flat and mountainous terrain.

According to the Colombian Cycling Federation, the competition will travel through the departments of Boyacá and Cundinamarca, ending in Bogotá.

