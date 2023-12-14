After four years, the Tour Colombia 2.1 returns to the calendar and thus, great figures of the international peloton will once again set foot on Colombian soil.

The race will have six stages and will be run from February 6 to 11, with a route, this time, through Boyacá and Cundinamarca. It will start in Paipa and end in the National Park, in Bogotá.

The first three editions of the test were won by local runners: Egan Bernal won the first, in 2018; Miguel Ángel 'Supermán' López won in 2019 and Sergio Higuita won the most recent edition, in 2020.

Sergio Higuita is the champion of the Tour Colombia. Photo: Archive / TIME

The race could not be run in the following three years and now, in 2024, it returns to the calendar with everything. And there is already a first international figure confirmed for the test.

This is the British rider Mark Cavendish, the cyclist with the most stage wins in the Tour de France (34, tied with the Belgian Eddy Merckx) and world road champion in 2011.

Cavendish will be one of the leaders of the Astana team, which will have the Colombian Harold Tejada in its ranks for the test.

The Kazakh team “chose Colombia to hold a training camp before the start of the season and accepted the invitation of the Colombian Cycling Federation to participate in the most important race in America, which returns to the UCI international calendar in 2024,” says Fedeciclismo in its official announcement.

Cavendish sent a message confirming his participation, in a video that was posted on the Federation's social networks.

