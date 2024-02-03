He Colombia Tour returns to the scene. The last time it was held was in 2020, when the victory belonged to Sergio Higuitaabsent this time.

The runner's triumph had not finished celebrating when the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic appeared. covid-19the entire world was confined and sport paralyzed.

1,451 days later…

After overcoming the health emergency, the windows of normality of the crisis began to open little by little and, in particular, cycling took its first steps.

However, despite the efforts to reactivate cycling competition in the country, it was not possible for the Tour Colombia to take off again. There was no money, Ministry of Sports He did not commit to being the main economic muscle to make the race happen.

There were two attempts made to return the emotions of cycling with the best competition in the country, but it was impossible. There was always a willingness and even the race was taken into account in the calendar of the International Cycling Union (UCI).



Last year, on October 27, the Colombian Cycling Federation announced that the race would take place between February 6 and 11, thanks to the support of Mindeporte.

A somewhat late decision, but just enough to at least get the competition going.

Little by little, the route and the invited teams were adjusted and next Tuesday the test starts from Paipa, Boyacá, to end on the 11th of this month in Bogota.

Gone are the glorious days in which Julian Alaphilippe, Chris Froome,

Richard Carapaz, Tao Geoghegan Hart, Bob Jungels, Fabio Aru and other cycling figures on the planet graced the list of participants, not counting Nairo Quintana, Egan Bernal, Rigoberto UránFernando Gaviria, Esteban Chaves and other greats from the local platoon.

1,451 days have passed, the Tour Colombia returns and the world warns that the completion of the test is the best thing that has happened to cycling in the country.

“It is key that it is a country with a lot of history and this race must be sustained. It is hard to do a race of this caliber because of the sponsors, etc., but it is a response to what Colombian cycling is,” he told THE TIME Oscar Freire, world cycling champion (1999, 2001 and 2004).

“Races of this kind help create cyclists, fans and influence other regions to do more races. Many times it is the impact for the future. Cyclists take advantage. It is the opportunity for new runners to be seen and be able to get a contract,” he said.

Repercussion



A good amount of time has passed and due to the non-occupation of the competition the cycling country has lost visibility, there has been little economic reactivation, the country's cyclists were left with their arms crossed due to the impossibility of competing face to face with the best cyclists in the world. world.

“Something was missing from the world cycling calendar and that is the excitement of the Tour Colombia. It is one of the most important races in Latin America and of the world. It is good that it is done by tradition, because Colombia is a country with cycling history and lately it had identified itself with carrying out the test,” said experienced journalist Carlos de Torres, from the Spanish agency EFE.

The communicator warns that pedaling figures from around the world have the opportunity to come to the country, to experience other types of routes and come to run in South America, Well, it is important because it does not focus everything on other places in the world.

“It has been good that the country has had the opportunity to have figures like Froome, Alaphilippe, Nairo, Egan, in short. Figures for the world have been born in that country and completing the race is key to that,” he said.



Michele Bartoli He is a former Italian rider who is in charge of preparing several cyclists from the World Tour batch.

Twice winner of the Lieja Bastoña Lieja (1997 and 1998) and also the Giro de Lombardia (2002 and 2033), he pointed out that the Tour Colombia has become a benchmark race.

“They have been lost years, for whatever reason. It is never good to stop the march, but now that the path is recovered, Colombia is once again sounding like an organizer of events, like cycling that brings together world stars. It is ideal that cyclists like Cavendish, Nairo, Egan, Alexey Lutsenko, Carapaz and others run it, that gives height to the race, to Colombian cycling and to the country. Big cycling must have big cyclists and Colombia has the option of having big stars again,” he told EL TIEMPO Bartoli.

Logistics, security and coverage, keys for the Tour Colombia 2.1 to go up in category.

This year, and in the first months of 2024, the Tour Colombia is the only race of this type that is held, since the Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina was canceled.

“It's good because the altitude and the climate, in addition to the route, make several teams interested in going. It is a good option to have very tall cyclists,” said Bartoli.

“Another gain is that in European cycling they will be pending the results of the test, which is why it is important. They are privileged against that important lot,” Bartoli clarified.

Alessandro Ballan He is a renowned ex-cyclist from Italy. World road champion in 2008, he has a lot of authority to talk about the subject.

“The Tour Colombia is important because new cyclists can come out. It is key that the riders are motivated and seeing these runners there, because it is exciting. It is an incentive for other runners to go out and show themselves,” he said.

The competition organization has confirmed that 156 cyclists representing 26 teams will take part, three of them from the World Tour: Movistar, EF and Astana.

In addition, the Colombian continental teams that will be in competition will be: Team Medellín EPM, Colombia Power of Life Strongman, Nu Colombia, GW Erco Shimano, Team Sistecredito and Orgullo Paisa.

Finally, the platoon will be completed with the national teams of Brazil and Colombia.

Unique



There is no doubt that Bernal, Quintana, Urán, Chaves and company are a draw for sponsors, the local team and the fans, who will have a good opportunity to see them race at home.

“That other continents see them, pay attention to those who run, to cyclists, because it is excellent. The bicycle is the way for concepts to be positive. Having runners from Europe go is sensational. The truth is that Colombia is a privileged country to have a career of this caliber. We have not heard of another country in that region that has it,” Ballan said.

Boyacá and Colombia vibrated with the National Road Championships and Now they are getting ready to experience the best competition in the country, which returns three years, 11 months and 19 days after its last edition. Let the pedal party begin!

