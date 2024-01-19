He Colombia Tour It is the most important cycling competition in the country and this year it will resume after its last edition in 2020, which was won by Sergio Higuita.

The test will be carried out from February 6 to 11 on roads of Boyacá and Cundinamarca and will have the participation of 26 teams, including three from the World Tour: Astana, EF and Movistar.



Mindeporte's money

Likewise, there will be the Colombian team led by Egan Bernal, who under the direction of Carlos Mario Jaramillo will compete for the title.

The topic has circulated on social networks that there is a problem with the money that the Colombian Government promised to provide for the competition.

Since last year the Ministry of Sports and the Colombian Cycling Federation They reached an agreement so that the race could be completed with significant financial support.

It has been said that this money has not reached Fedeciclismo, but the president of the entity, Mauricio Vargas, The version step came out and clarified.

“The contract is signed. “Everything is insured and we have no problem with that,” Vargas told TIME.

And he added: “The money is guaranteed, the race is still on, there is no problem with that. There is not the slightest inconvenience, everything is insured.”

