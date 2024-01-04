He Colombia Tour It is the best cycling race organized by the country and after a long delay it will be held again in 2024, from February 6 to 11, with a start in Boyacá and the end in Bogota.

The test has confirmed three World Tour teams: Movistar, EF and Astana, rosters that will grace the country's roads during the competition.

(Government blames Panam Sports and says it is surprised after losing the Pan American Games)(President Petro seeks responsibility for the loss of the 2027 Pan American Games)

No loans

It is known that the Ineos team, which has always been one of the protagonists, will not be there this time, but its Colombian cyclists, Egan Bernal and Brandon Rivera, yes they will be.

Both will be part of the Colombia selectiona group that will be led by the coach, Carlos Mario Jaramilloand that will have more elite cyclists.

He will join that group Jesús David Peña, from Jayco, group that will not come, but on paper will give endorsement to its runner to compete in the test.

Photo: BORA -Hansgrohe / SprintCycling

There had been talk that this team would also include Sergio Higuita and Daniel Martínez, who are part of the team bora, but this is not so confirmed.

TIME spoke with the Colombian Cycling Federationorganizer of the event, and confirmed that Higuita and Martínez are not guaranteed their presence in the Colombia Tour, since the Bora coaching staff has not delivered their 'letter of freedom' for them to start 2024 in their country.

Nothing has been confirmed and we are waiting for the final result, but if the runners do not compete in the competition there would be two big casualties.

(Piqué and Clara Chía collapse their plans and cancel their wedding in 2024: Shakira's fault?)

Sports