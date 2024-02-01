Starting next Tuesday, February 6, and until the 11th of the same month, the fourth edition of the Colombia Tour 2.1a race in which great cycling figures will compete, such as Nairo Quintana, Egan Bernal and Rigoberto Urán.

The competition will have a route of 799 kilometersdivided into six stages that mix both flat terrain and the hardness of the mountains.

Get to know the schedules, the channels and platforms to watch the race.

(Also read: Tour Colombia 2024: the great absences of the local lot that are in the Word Tour).

According to the Colombian Cycling Federation, the competition will travel through the departments of Boyacá and Cundinamarca, ending in Bogotá.

“The Cundiboyacense plateau will be the epicenter of the racewhich returns to the UCI international calendar, to welcome, as in the three previous editions, the best cyclists and teams in the world,” says the governing body of cycling in Colombia.

(Keep reading: Nairo Quintana already knows his teammates for the Colombia Tour).

This year's Tour Colombia will have its opening in Paipa, Boyacáand will pass through other municipalities such as Duitama, Tibasosa, Sogamoso, Nobsa, Tunja, Ventaquemada, Villanpizón, among others, to end in the National Park from Bogota.

Who will participate?

As to international cycliststhe British Mark Cavendish, the Kazakh Alexey Lutsenko, the Costa Rican Andrey Amador, the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz, among others, will participate.

On the other hand, regarding national cycling figures, they will be Nairo QuintanaFernando Gaviria and Iván Ramiro Sosa in the Movistar Team, in addition to Rigoberto Uran and Esteban Chaves at EF Education.

FinallyEgan Bernal He is another of the Colombian figures who will compete in the Tour Colombia 2.1 2024 leading the Colombian National Team.

Photo: Luis Lizarazo. Archive EL TIEMPO and Efe

Where to watch the broadcast?

The broadcast will be available on the channel ESPNjust like in the payment platform Star+. Other channels that will have the competition live will be RCN and Colombia sign.

Schedules and route

STAGE 1 – FEBRUARY 6

Time: 10:30 am

Route: Paipa – Duitama – La Y (5 laps around the Valley: Tibasosa – Sogamoso – Nobsa – La Y) – arrival in Duitama – 155 kilometers.

STAGE 2 – FEBRUARY 7

Time: 10:30 am

Route: Paipa – Tunja – Ventaquemada – Return – Tunja – Paipa – Duitama – Santa Rosa de Viterbo – 169 kilometers

STAGE 3 – FEBRUARY 8

Time: 10:30 am

Route: Circuit in Tunja – 12.9 kilometers (12 laps – 155 kilometers)

STAGE 4 – FEBRUARY 9

Time: 10:30 am

Route: Paipa – Tunja – Ventaquemada – Villapinzón, Chocontá – Gachancipá – Tocancipá – Chía – Cajicá – Zipaquirá – 181.8 kilometers

STAGE 5 – FEBRUARY 10

Time: 10:30 am

Route: Cota – Siberia – El Rosal – La Vega – Villeta – Return – Alto del Vino – 138.3 kilometers

STAGE 6 – FEBRUARY 11

Time: 10:30 am

Route: Sopó -Tocancipá – Gachancipá – Chocontá – Return – Sesquilé – Guatavita – La Calera – Alto de Patios – Bogotá: Calle 85 with Carrera Séptima to the National Park – 155 kilometers

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news in EL TIEMPO